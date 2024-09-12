Merseyside Police say 'there is still more work to be done' and ask: Do you recognise any of the 64 faces in this video?

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Merseyside Police have revealed that they have now arrested 100 people in connection with this summer’s violent disorder.

After three little girls - Elsie Dot Stancombe, Alice Da Silva Aguiar and Bebe King - were killed in a mass stabbing in Southport on July 29, far-right protests erupted across England - with the first taking place in Southport and many other parts of the country following suit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anti-immigration protests in Liverpool city centre on August 3 ended in violence as bricks were hurled at riot police, a phone repair shop was looted and a police officer was forced off a motorbike and attacked. While the city centre eventually cleared, the riots continued in Walton as around 300 protestors gathered on County Road and The Spellow Lane Library Hub, which was opened last year as an essential space for the deprived local community, was set alight.

As a result, Merseyside Police vowed to hold those involved in the disorder in Southport and Liverpool to account and Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer warned rioters across the country would “feel the full force of the law”.

The National Police Chiefs’ Council (NPCC) confirmed that, as of August 30 2024, 1,280 people across the country had been arrested for their involvement, with 796 people charged, and the number is continuing to rise.

Protests and riots broke out in Liverpool. | Emma Dukes

On Wednesday, Merseyside Police announced that they had arrested a total of 100 people in connection with the disorder, with 62 charged and 45 sentenced to nearly 100 years in prison due to their involvement last month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

According to the force, a 19-year-old man from Crosby became the 100th person arrested when he was detained on September 11 on suspicion of violent disorder in County Road. He has been taken to a police station for questioning.

Despite the large number of arrests, Detective Chief Inspector Tony Roberts said “there is still more work to be done” as Merseyside Police released a new video and images appealing for members of the public to help.

"Do you recognise any of the 64 faces in this video we have issued today? We believe they could assist our investigation and urge them, or anyone who knows them, to come forward," DCI Roberts said.

CCTV images of the 64 people police are wishing to speak to can be see in the video above. Anyone with information is asked to please call 101 or DM @MerPolCC. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, with reference 2400066378.