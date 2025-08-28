'Rare' and 'mysterious' installation coming to Liverpool city centre

A unique and mysterious installation featuring ghost-particles will soon illuminate Liverpool's city centre, blending science with culture in a captivating display.

The British Science Festival and Culture Liverpool are bring Geist by This is Loop to Liverpool ONE, turning the spotlight on one of the most ‘mysterious’ building blocks of our universe – neutrinos.

Also known as ‘ghost-particles’, neutrinos are the most abundant massive particles in the universe and are extremely hard to detect. One of the many mysteries surrounding neutrinos is that the three different types of neutrinos can change into each other.

Geist is a large-scale sculpture which offers a window into a figment of reflection and light, created by a mirror illusion and showing a suspended illuminated orb.

The illusion is interactive - only by the proximity and movement of the audience, does the suspended particle of light come to life. Individually addressable LED modules start flickering and glimmering in the presence of people.

Giest at Liverpool ONE. | Submitted

The piece reflects the cosmic ‘hide and seek’ scientists play to detect these ghostly particles, offering a unique glimpse into the fabric of the universe.

Geist includes real data from neutrino experiments in collaboration with the UK’s Science and Facilities Technology Council (STFC), and will be located on Paradise Street from September 10 to 14.

Claire McColgan CBE, Liverpool’s Director of Culture and Associate Director of Culture for Liverpool City Region said: "We are delighted that Liverpool is hosting this amazing crossover of science and culture in the heart of the city, giving people a rare chance to see a hidden but vital part of our universe.

"This project is such an innovative and artful way to make science accessible. We are looking forward to seeing how it sparks intrigue among our many visitors and residents and highlights some of the brilliant innovation happening in the city.”