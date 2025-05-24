'Biggest ever' Run For The 97 returns to Liverpool’s Stanley Park today - full route details
Liverpool’s Run For The 97 returns today (Saturday, May 24) with thousands of runners expected to descend on Stanley Park.
The community fun run remembers the 97 football fans who lost their lives in the Hillsborough disaster in 1989. The event also remembers the families of the 97 and the survivors who've tirelessly fought for justice with the utmost dignity and continue to do so through their campaign for a Hillsborough Law.
This year’s official charity partners are Jamie Carragher’s 23 Foundation, LFC Foundation, and Stanley Park junior parkrun and its two sister parkrun events at The Mystery Park in Wavertree and Derby Park in Bootle.
Speaking ahead of the event, Jamie Carragher told LiverpoolWorld: “It's good for everyone to get out, get a little sweat on, do a 5k. 5k is enough, isn't it? It's enough for me, anyway. Not for my wife - she likes to run marathons - but, for me, 5k is a good little run.”
“And the time of the year that we do it, the good weather normally comes out.. it should be a good event and we're hoping for maybe the biggest numbers that we've had.”
When is Liverpool’s Run For The 97 2025?
The 2025 staging of the Run For The 97 5K and 1K will take place on Saturday, May 24. The 5K begins at 9.30am and the 1K starts once the 5K runners have cleared the course.
Run For The 97 2025 route
The 5K course starts in the middle of Stanley Park and follows a partial route around the park pathways. at around 2K it exits the park and runners follow the route around the outside of the park, passing Goodison Park, Priory Road and the Arkles Lane heading for Anfield.
As runners pass along Anfield Road the route then turns left to pass the Eternal Flame before performing a u turn to head back into Stanley Park for the finish.
Funds raised through the Run For The 97’s website will be split equally between the charity partners.
