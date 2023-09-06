Southport Air Show will return to the Sefton coast, featuring jets such as The Red Arrows and RAF Chinook.

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Southport Air Show returns this September with a jam-packed line up of flying displays to impress aviation fans, and plenty of family-friendly activities throughout the weekend.

The world-famous Red Arrows will once again perform incredible stunts over the Sefton coast, including a new eight-jet formation - a step up from the 2022 display season, which had a seven-plane formation.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LiverpoolWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The impressive air show line-up is set to draw in the crowds, with the RAF Typhoon and inspirational Battle of Britain Memorial Flight also making a much-welcomed return to Southport’s golden coastline.

Most Popular

The Red Arrows in action at Southport Air Show. Image: Andrew Jackson

Fans turned out in their thousands last year as an RAF Typhoon, a Supermarine Spitfire and South Korea’s Black Eagles flew over the town - which is also known for its flower show.

When is Southport Air Show?

This year’s air show runs between 10:00-18:00 on Saturday, September 9 and Sunday, September 10. It will be held on Southport’s seafront.

Confirmed flying displays and flypast timings for Southport Air Show 2023

The Red Arrows - Saturday only - 12.00pm. Arriving early is advised.

- Saturday only - 12.00pm. Arriving early is advised. Eurofighter Typhoon - Saturday and Sunday.

- Saturday and Sunday. Battle of Britain Memorial Flight - Saturday and Sunday.

- Saturday and Sunday. RAF Tutor - Saturday and Sunday.

- Saturday and Sunday. The Chinook - Saturday and Sunday.

- Saturday and Sunday. The Tigers Army Parachute Display Team - Saturday and Sunday.

Saturday and Sunday. Team Raven - Saturday and Sunday.

- Saturday and Sunday. Strikemaster Display Team - Saturday and Sunday.

- Saturday and Sunday. Hurricane Mk XIIa 5711 (G-HURI) - Saturday and Sunday

- Saturday and Sunday Slingsby T-67 Firefly - Saturday and Sunday.

- Saturday and Sunday. Rolls Royce Spitfire - Saturday and Sunday.

- Saturday and Sunday. Rolls Royce Mustang - Saturday and Sunday.

Full timings have not yet been released.

Other attractions

Bungee trampolines.

Model aircrafts.

Bumper cars.

The Military Village.

Paintball.

Mini tanks.

Image: Andrew Jackson

How to get tickets for Southport Air Show 2023