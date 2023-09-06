Register
Southport Air Show 2023: Confirmed aircrafts, flypast timings, tickets and when you can see Red Arrows

Southport Air Show will return to the Sefton coast, featuring jets such as The Red Arrows and RAF Chinook.

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes
Published 25th Aug 2023, 13:32 BST
Updated 6th Sep 2023, 11:05 BST
The Southport Air Show returns this September with a jam-packed line up of flying displays to impress aviation fans, and plenty of family-friendly activities throughout the weekend.

The world-famous Red Arrows will once again perform incredible stunts over the Sefton coast, including a new eight-jet formation - a step up from the 2022 display season, which had a seven-plane formation.

The impressive air show line-up is set to draw in the crowds, with the RAF Typhoon and inspirational Battle of Britain Memorial Flight also making a much-welcomed return to Southport’s golden coastline.

    The Red Arrows in action at Southport Air Show. Image: Andrew JacksonThe Red Arrows in action at Southport Air Show. Image: Andrew Jackson
    The Red Arrows in action at Southport Air Show. Image: Andrew Jackson

    Fans turned out in their thousands last year as an RAF Typhoon, a Supermarine Spitfire and South Korea’s Black Eagles flew over the town - which is also known for its flower show.

    When is Southport Air Show?

    This year’s air show runs between 10:00-18:00 on Saturday, September 9 and Sunday, September 10. It will be held on Southport’s seafront.

    Confirmed flying displays and flypast timings for Southport Air Show 2023

    • The Red Arrows - Saturday only - 12.00pm. Arriving early is advised.
    • Eurofighter Typhoon - Saturday and Sunday.
    • Battle of Britain Memorial Flight- Saturday and Sunday.
    • RAF Tutor - Saturday and Sunday.
    • The Chinook - Saturday and Sunday.
    • The Tigers Army Parachute Display Team - Saturday and Sunday.
    • Team Raven - Saturday and Sunday.
    • Strikemaster Display Team - Saturday and Sunday.
    • Hurricane Mk XIIa 5711 (G-HURI) - Saturday and Sunday
    • Slingsby T-67 Firefly - Saturday and Sunday.
    • Rolls Royce Spitfire - Saturday and Sunday.
    • Rolls Royce Mustang - Saturday and Sunday.

    Full timings have not yet been released.

    Other attractions

    • Bungee trampolines.
    • Model aircrafts.
    • Bumper cars.
    • The Military Village.
    • Paintball.
    • Mini tanks.
    Image: Andrew JacksonImage: Andrew Jackson
    Image: Andrew Jackson

    How to get tickets for Southport Air Show 2023

    Tickets are £10.95 per day and free for under 16s. They can be purchased here. Car parking is £8.00 per day and is allocated on a first come, first served basis. Purchasing a ticket does not reserve or guarantee a parking space and traffic management will direct you to the nearest car park.

