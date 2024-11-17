Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Explore the magic of Liverpool’s Christmas Market with a guided tour through food stalls, craft shops, wintry fairground rides and festive fun.

For many, coming to a Christmas Market here in Liverpool or elsewhere has become a yearly tradition. Whether you're meeting friends, grabbing some stocking fillers or just soaking up the atmosphere, it really does signal the start of the most wonderful time of the year. And with the backdrop of St George’s Hall it is one of the most stunning and festive experiences around.

When I headed over to the market on the opening weekend, it was busy but there was next to no queueing to get food and drink.

I don’t know if you do the same, but whenever I am at a food market, I like to do a full lap before deciding what to choose. After a tour of St George's Plateau I finally opted for a Kielbasa - a big polish sausage - as I tend to get the things I can't usually get elsewhere.

Emily Bonner enjoys a Kielbasa at Liverpool Christmas Market. | Emily Bonner

As well as all the food stalls, there are craft and gift traders offering jewellery, glass blown tree ornaments, woollen wares and much more. If you fancy taking a load off, there are a number of bars, including the Alpine Bar, Karaoke Ski Huts and The Bavarian Bar, which offers live entertainment.

The market is set out in a U shape around St Georges Hall to create a really festive gateway to the city centre. The market launched on Saturday, November 16, and is open from 11am until 10pm daily until Christmas Eve, when it closes at 5pm.

Watch the video to take a full tour of Liverpool Christmas Market with me.