UK’s largest indoor funfair, Peter Kay’s Dance For Life at the M&S Bank Arena, the last chance to see The Book of Mormon at Liverpool Empire Theatre, arts and crafts at Strawberry Field and much more.

The heatwave has arrived. Slap on the suncream, put on a hat, grab a bottle of water, take care out there and explore what the city has to offer this weekend and beyond.

Indoor Funfair - Exhibition Centre Liverpool

The Indoor Funfair is back in the city and open now at Exhibition Centre Liverpool. New rides have been added to the classics, such as the dodgems, waltzers, cup and saucers, and UK’s largest travelling Funhouse are in attendance. Rides such as the Dodgems, Waltzers, Cup and Saucers and UK’s largest travelling Funhouse are in attendance. The attraction is aimed at families with games, prizes, and treats on offer. With more than 30 rides and attractions, The biggest indoor funfair in the UK is on from now until Wednesday, 17 August.

🎟️ Tickets and information on indoorfunfair.org📍King’s Dock, Port of Liverpool, Liverpool L3 4FP (Google maps)

Peter Kay’s Dance for Life - M&S Bank Arena

Peter Kay’s Dance for Life is coming to the M&S Bank arena on Friday August 19 and Saturday August 20. Get ready to dance to all the biggest hits from the last 50 years with plenty of pop, cheese and disco thrown in there. After playing 14 UK arenas since 2016 and selling over 75,000 tickets, the party is coming to Liverpool to raise money for Cancer Research UK.

🎟️ Tickets and information on mandsbankarena.com📍King’s Dock, Port of Liverpool, 16 Monarchs Quay, Liverpool L3 4FP (Google maps)

The Book of Mormon - Liverpool Empire Theatre

Liverpool Empire Theatre. Image: coward_lion - stock.adobe.com

It’s your last chance to catch The Book of Mormon, written by the creators of Southpark, at the Liverpool Empire Theatre. The musical comedy follows a pair of Mormon boys sent on a mission to a place that’s a long way from their home in Salt Lake City. That’s on until Saturday 13 August.

🎟️ Tickets and information on liverpool-theatre.co.uk📍Lime St, Liverpool L1 1JE (Google maps)

Are You Messin’? - The Bluecoat

The Bluecoat, Liverpool. Image: Google

Are you messin’? It is an exhibition at The Bluecoat featuring work by leading UK artists that is designed to be touched and explored. You can get hands-on with artworks in this interactive exhibition. During the summer holidays, a special programme of free workshops, performances, and storytelling will take place within the exhibition. That runs until Sunday, September 18.

ℹ️ More information on thebluecoat.org.uk📍8 School Ln, Liverpool L1 3BX (Google maps)

Arts & crafts - Strawberry Field

Strawberry Field in Liverpool

Made famous by the Beatles song, there’s a summer of play and arts and crafts at Strawberry Field. The garden will be open for families to come and enjoy free play equipment. Kids can also get crafty by taking part in creating patterns with gel plates. That runs every Thursday until the end of August.

ℹ️ More information on strawberryfieldliverpool.com 📍Beaconsfield Rd, Liverpool L25 6EJ (Google maps)

Being Human - Liverpool Cathedral

Being Human giant hands

A sculpture, depicting two huge hands has been unveiled at Liverpool Cathedral as part of a new exhibition. Being Human, which is on from now until August 30, explores what it means to be human and how we connect with others in a changing world, the free exhibition is the latest collaboration with artist Peter Walker. He is the artist and sculptor who brought installations such as ‘Space, The Universe and Everything’, ‘Peace Doves’ and ‘Angel Wings’ to Liverpool Cathedral.

ℹ️ More information on liverpoolcathedral.org📍St James Mt, Liverpool L1 7AZ (Google maps)

Tickle the Ivories Festival - Liverpool ONE

Liverpool ONE has welcomed back its much-loved piano festival, Tickle the Ivories, giving both budding and professional musicians a platform to showcase their skills. The ten-week-long event, which runs until September 11, encourages local talent to get involved and fill the streets of Liverpool city centre with sounds from classical through to dance music. The pianos are free to use.

📍Sugar House Steps, South John Street, St Peters Square, College Lane and the Galleria.

Doctor Who Worlds of Wonder - World Museum

Doctor Who Worlds of Wonder at World Museum Liverpool

A thrilling new interactive exhibition exploring the world of science within the universe of Doctor Who. The star of the show will be the TARDIS technology room where fans can learn about time travel and if it could become reality through science. There will be a monster vault in which creatures from decades of the show, such as Daleks, Cybermen and Weeping Angels, are analysed as if they were real. That runs unitl October 2022.

🎟️ Tickets and information on liverpoolmuseums.org 📍William Brown St, Liverpool, L3 8EN (Google maps)

The Tudors: Passion, Power and Politics - Walker Art Gallery

A woman views the art works on display at Liverpool’s Walker Art Gallery. Image: Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

Discover the conflict, scandal, and secrets at The Tudors: Passion, Power and Politics at The Walker Art Gallery. Featuring around one hundred objects with almost seventy works from the National Portrait Gallery. It is the first time such a significant number of these renowned portraits have been lent for exhibition. Presenting Henry VII, Henry VIII, Edward VI, Mary I and Elizabeth I, some of the most familiar figures from English history and instantly recognisable in the portraits that have preserved their likenesses for five hundred years. That runs until Monday August 29.

🎟️ Tickets and information on liverpoolmuseums.org.uk 📍William Brown St, Liverpool, L3 8EL (Google maps)

Radical Landscapes - Tate Liverpool

Tate Liverpool’s latest exhibition looks at climate emergency, activism and trespass. Radical Landscapes is a collection of over 150 paintings, sculptures, photographs, and films, taking a fresh look at the British Landscape and the art it inspires. Ruth Ewan’s Back to the Fields, brings live plants and trees into the heart of the exhibition. That’s open now and runs right through until September 4.

🎟️ Tickets and information on tate.org.uk📍Royal Albert Dock, Liverpool L3 4BB (Google maps)