We've put together a guide to the very best family-friendly activities the city has to offer this summer.

Liverpool welcomes more than 30 million visitors to the city each year, and it's not hard to see why. Home to stunning architecture, fantastic green spaces, unbeatable culture and locals offering a famously warm welcome. With this in mind, we've put together a guide to the very best family-friendly activities the city has to offer this summer.

🏊 In July and August, at the 2024 Olympics in Paris, more than 30 different sports will be featured. You catch all the action at Liverpool ONE, where a giant screen will be in place on Chavasse Park until Sunday, 8th September, giving you the chance to cheer on your favourite athletes.

🏓 If you fancy yourself as an Olympian, you can visit WiffWaff, an Al Fresco ping pong hall in the Baltic Triangle.

🎹 Tickle the Ivories is back in Liverpool ONE until September. The free-to-use pianos encourage local talent to get involved and fill the streets of the city centre with symphonies of every genre, from classical to dance music. Whether you join in or just watch the performances of others.

🌧️ If the weather's not in your favour, and let's face it, we can't always rely on it to be pleasant, even in summer. All National Museums Liverpool venues are free to enter. Discover objects from around the globe, explore outer space and meet live creatures at the World Museum. Beautiful paintings, sculptures and decorative art are on display at the Walker Art Gallery.

⛪ We're a city with not one but two cathedrals, bookending Hope Street. This year, Liverpool Cathedral celebrates its 100th anniversary. They're celebrating with a unique exhibition by the legendary British-Indian sculptor Anish Kapoor. It opens to the public on Saturday, 10th August, and runs until Sunday, 15th September.

⛵ There's a place next to the River Mersey, which encapsulates the city better than any other. Liverpool's Royal Albert Dock has a special place in our hearts, and it's easy to see why. And just a short walk away is the Pier Head, home to the three graces and where you can hop on the ferry cross the Mersey. On board, passengers are serenaded by Gerry and the Pacemakers, plus it is arguably the best place to admire Liverpool's world-famous skyline.

Watch the video for our full feature and more ideas to keep the children and fmaily busy in Liverpool this summer.