Discover affordable thrills in Liverpool with our ultimate guide, from scenic parks to cultural gems.

Whether you're visiting Liverpool for the first time or a local looking to rediscover your own city, our fantastic video journalist Emily Bonner has got you covered with the best things to get up to on a budget. Below is Emily’s ultimate guide to an affordable day out in the city.

Travelling around Liverpool

Emily at the Royal Albert Dock. | Local TV

The city centre is super walkable, great for getting your steps in, but with cobbled streets in some areas like the Royal Albert Dock, make sure you do wear comfortable shoes. If you're heading further afield, buses are a great way to get around with a single journey for adults costing no more than £2.00.

Prefer trains? The Merseyrail network is perfect for exploring Liverpool's many attractions, with quick services around the Liverpool City Region.

Liverpool’s glorious green spaces

Liverpool boasts some incredible green spaces, whether it's Croxteth Country Park's sprawling woodlands or Calderstone's serene Japanese gardens, you are spoilt for choice. If the weather's in your favour, you could bring your own picnic to Sefton Park.

Calderstones Park. | Emma Dukes

Over 150 years old, the beautiful Aigburth green space offers 200 acres to explore. It's got everything from lakes and tennis courts to cafes and children's playgrounds. Don't miss the Grade two listed Palm House, a stunning glass conservatory that is perfect for a warm up on chilly days.

Liverpool’s culture

For culture lovers, National Museums Liverpool has something for everyone and the best part, they are all free to enter. Learn about the city's past, present and future at the Museum of Liverpool. Explore everything from ancient artefacts at the World Museum to fine art at the Walker Art Gallery.

Museum of Liverpool.

You can even step into history at Sudley House where you can catch a glimpse into Victorian merchant life.

Liverpool is home to more public sculptures than anywhere in the UK except Westminster. From the towering Superlambanana on Tithebarn Street to the eye-catching Liverpool Mountain at the Royal Albert Dock, you won't miss these colourful landmarks.

Coastal experiences and Liverpool’s waterfront

For a touch of seaside charm, just outside the city itself, you can head to Crosby Beach where you'll find Anthony Gormley's Another Place. These 100 life-sized iron figures known as the Iron Men have been watching over the beach for two decades. The beach is also the start of the 22-mile coastal path offering beautiful views and fresh sea air.

A beautiful landscape shot of the sunset at Crosby Beach. | NW_Photographer - stock.adobe.com

No visit to Liverpool is complete without a trip to the Royal Albert Dock. An historic site right on the River Mersey is home to museums, shops and restaurants. Just a short walk away is the Pier Head where you can catch the famous Ferry ‘Cross the Mersey, complete with the iconic tunes of Gerry and the Pacemakers. And from here you'll get just about the best views of Liverpool's stunning skyline.

From the culture to the coast, there is something for everyone in Liverpool, no matter your budget. Whether you're a first-timer or a local exploring, the city always has something new to offer. So what are you waiting for? Liverpool is just begging to be explored and it's more affordable than you might think.