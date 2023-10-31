Halloween is almost here and people across Liverpool will be booking spooky activities. But, local residents believe some parts of the city are genuinely haunted and terrifying all year round.
A Reddit post titled, ‘What’s the creepiest place you’ve ever been to in Liverpool? (serious)’, received hundreds of comments and it turns out that the city is pretty spooky - one user even recalled experiencing a time slip into Victorian times.
Sharing personal experiences with creepy buildings and parts of Liverpool, you recalled scarey encounters dating from decades ago to the present day. So, without further ado, here are the sppokiest places in Liverpool, according to locals.
1. Croxteth Hall, Croxteth
A Reddit user said: “Did a tour of Croxteth Hall back when I was about 10 and I swear a ghostly woman figure wearing an old style gown passed me going down the stairs as I was walking up.” Another added: “I went here once as a kid and I SWEAR they had spooky music playing, I don’t know if it was like Halloween or an event or something but there was no one else around and I got the creeps and bolted out.” Photo: Tony Davies Photogra - stock.ado
2. Liverpool Hahnemann Hospital, Hope Street
A Reddit user said: “Before the JMU school of art was built our classrooms used to be in the Hahnemann Hospital on Hope Street. I was there in 2006. The studios were the old wards and at the end was a toilet. You’d always hear the toilets opening and closing when you were there alone. The photography studio was in the basement where they used to do the operating and it had grids in the floor for the blood to wash away. Then at the side is the Victorian mortuary which had an old ceramic slate/table with drains on and a body storage area. The sub basement tunnels went straight to the Anglican cemetery.” Photo: Stephen Richards / Former Hahnemann Homeopathic Hospital
3. Newsham Park Hospital, Tuebrook
A Reddit user said: “The old abandoned hospital in Newsham Park. Me and some friends got inside when we were teenagers. This was over 20 years ago, but I still shudder when I think about it.” From Friday, October 13, the site will be transformed into Newsham Scare Park, offering visitors a change to explore spooky mazes in the abandoned asylum. Photo: Newsham Scare Park
4. Rainford Square, Liverpool
A Reddit user said: “The basements of Mathew Street on Rainford sq. It’s a tattoo shop, I would be there really late into the evening and myself and customers would hear someone coming down stairs really fast. If you stood there it would feel like someone running past you. We also had plugs come unplugged throughout the day, you’d see them come flying out of the wall, and they were shoulder height. Tapping from the inside of cupboards , which would change to different cupboards when you opened them. Locking doors etc etc. it mainly targeted men at the shop, but I had a few clients experience it and it really freaked them out. It turned out it had been different tattoo shops over the years and lots of artists had complained about the activity. My apprentice saw a lot and managed to get some videos, my second apprentice didn’t and just thinks I’m a nutcase.” Photo: John Bradley/Wikimedia Commons