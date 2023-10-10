Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Roberto De Zerbi extended his four game unbeaten streak against Jurgen Klopp as Brighton came from behind to earn a 2-2 draw with Liverpool. The Reds were not at their best during the encounter at the Amex Stadium and failed to bounce back from their controversial 2-1 loss to Tottenham a week earlier.

The result leaves Klopp’s side three points off the league leaders Tottenham and Arsenal and one point behind last year’s champions Manchester City, who themselves have suffered from a blip in form in recent weeks.

Man City’s loss to title rivals Arsenal was their second in a row in the Premier League and the first time they have recorded back-to-back defeats since 2018. The losses in the league also followed an early exit in the Carabao Cup against last year’s finalists Newcastle United.

Ex-Magpie striker Alan Shearer claims Arsenal’s victory is good for the neutral and makes for an entertaining title race. He also gave his verdict on Liverpool’s chances of success this season as Klopp aims to bounce back from last year’s disappointing league campaign.

Speaking of the title race, Shearer wrote in his BBC Sport column: “I still think it will just be City and the Gunners battling it out at the end of the season but for now only three points separate the top four, which gives all of them hope. The big surprise is seeing Tottenham lead the way as we head into the international break, but they are flying under new boss Ange Postecoglou and have picked up some excellent results.”

Shearer claims that Tottenham will not be able to sustain a title challenge over the course of the campaign due to the loss of Harry Kane’s goals. But he believes Liverpool are a team that can score plenty of goals through the likes of Mohamed Salah, Luis Diaz, Darwin Nunez and Cody Gakpo.

Shearer added: “So far, Liverpool are right up there as well, but again I am not convinced they will sustain a title challenge. Jurgen Klopp’s side are always going to score goals because of the attacking players that they have, but I still have my doubts about them defensively.

“The Reds are exciting to watch when they come forward but we saw again in their draw with Brighton that they concede too easily - there is something missing at the back. I know Ibrahima Konate will be back from injury soon, which will help, but teams seem to be able to play through them quite easily and they just don’t look solid enough.”

Shearer’s comments were echoed earlier this week by fellow BBC Sport pundit Robbie Savage who claimed the club needed to find a long-term Fabinho replacement to take them to the next level.

Fabinho was an ever-present for Liverpool for five seasons and helped them lift the Premier League, FA Cup, Champions League and League Cup during his time at Anfield. But he chose to take on a new challenge this summer and left Merseyside for a move to Al-Ittihad in Saudi Arabia.

