Liverpool are considering for one of Italy’s best attacking talents

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A resurgent Liverpool have made an excellent start to the new season with five victories and one draw from their opening six matches.

The Reds have scored an impressive 15 goals in this period and starman Mohamed Salah continues to show why he is such an asset with three goals and four assists.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LiverpoolWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Such form has propelled Liverpool back into the title conversation but the club could still face the midseason threat of an improved offer for Salah in the winter window.

Most Popular

Salah was a key target for Saudi outfit Al-Ittihad in the closing weeks of the window and they even threatened to break the world record transfer fee of £200m to secure his signature.

Jurgen Klopp has remained adamant on his stance on keeping Salah at the football club, but the German may be tempted to plan ahead this summer and add further talent in the wide areas to cover for such a loss.

One name that is heavily touted as a potential January signing is Italian international Federico Chiesa.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Juventus man was part of the Italy team which lifted the Euro 2020 title at Wembley Stadium and he was named in the Team of the Tournament as he scored two goals in Italy’s road to glory.

Chiesa is renowned for his exceptional pace and skill which makes him a nightmare for defenders to deal with. So much so that he was named in the Serie A Team of The Year in the 2020/21 season.

The 25-year-old had an injury hit season last year which saw him score just two goals in 21 appearances, but he looks to have refound his goal scoring touch this term with four goals in his opening five games.

However, this figure could be lower come January due to Juventus’ off the pitch troubles and Italian outlet Corriere dello Sport claims that £43.5m could be enough to land the attacker.