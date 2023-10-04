Jurgen Klopp’s big Liverpool ‘weakness’ highlighted

A former Liverpool man has been a critical of a first team regular for the Reds

A former Liverpool footballer who started for the club in the 2007 Champions League final has urged Jurgen Klopp to find a long term replacement for Andrew Robertson and claims he is now the only ‘weakness’ in the team. Jermaine Pennant spent three years at Anfield between 2006 and 2009 and was initially a first team regular for Rafa Benitez before falling down the pecking order.

Pennant now works as pundit for TalkSport and gave his verdict on his old team and where they would need to strengthen to regain the league title. During an interview with LuckyBock he discussed the team’s strength and was critical of one stalwart in Klopp’s side.

The former right winger said: “The only weakness I can see, and people may think I’m mad for saying this, is Andy Robertson. I’d like to see Liverpool move for a better left-back in January. He’s been a great servant for Liverpool, but I think he’s moving to the end of his career now. I think another attacking left-back will be needed.”

Pennant also gave an indication of the type of player he would like to see at Anfield and sang the praises of one former Manchester City star.

He added: “Left-backs aren’t my forte, to be honest. I would have been happy with Joao Cancelo as he can play on the right or left. I was disappointed Liverpool didn’t move for him, but I’m sure their recruitment team have other irons in the fire.”

Pennant also explained that he feels there has been a decline in strong attacking left backs in recent years and pointed to some of the stars of his playing days.

Pennant said: “There used to be loads of them with the likes of Ashley Cole and Leighton Baines, but that’s not the case anymore."

Earlier this week reports from 90min did link Liverpool with a move for Lucas Beraldo of Sao Paulo who is dubbed by fans as the ‘Brazilian wall’.