Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

After a huge midfield rebuild in the summer it is reported that Jurgen Klopp now has his eyes on strengthening his defensive options and it is claimed that he has set his sights on a teenage prodigy from Portugal.

The Reds have kept just one clean sheet in their opening nine games in all competitions and although they are performing well in the league it is likely that they will look for a long term addition to compete with Virgil Van Dijk and Joel Matip who are both aged 32.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LiverpoolWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Most Popular

However, the Reds have also been heavily linked with a talented Portuguese international who has already made a name for himself in Europe’s elite competition.

Antonio Silva is widely considered to be one of the best up and coming central defenders in the Primeira Liga and he was a member of the Benfica team which lifted the league title and the Portuguese Super Cup.

Silva is seen as a tough tackling and versatile defender who is comfortable with both feet. Along with his defensive prowess he is known for his ability to dictate play with his passes and has been compared to fellow Benfica alumni Ruben Dias.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The 19-year-old emerged as a key player last season and he played a total of 30 league games for Benfica and scored three goals. He helped the team reach the quarter-final of the Champions League and also played for Portugal in the World Cup as they also reached the knockout stages.

Silva remains a vital part of Roger Schmidt’s plans at the club but he has been linked with a host of European giants over the summer including Man Utd, Newcastle and Liverpool, according to reports from the Daily Mail.