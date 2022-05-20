The 9 best pubs and bars in Liverpool that have a nice beer garden to be enjoyed this summer.

​​With the summer months edging closer by the day, and warmer weather approaching, it’s nearly the time of the year where beer gardens get busy.

There are a number of pubs and bars in Liverpool that have beer gardens - perfect for a chill drink with friends and family, basking in the heat of the Liverpudlian sunshine.

Here are 9 of the best beer gardens in Liverpool.

Thomas Rigby’s Courtyard

Why not soak in the sun, sip a pint and relax in the courtyard of one of the oldest pubs located in the heart of Liverpool’s city centre.

Thomas Rigby’s boasts an extensive beer list of over 40 as well as serving hearty pub grub to be enjoyed by all.

Very popular amongst locals, known for its buzzing atmosphere.

Opening times: 12 pm until 11 pm (Monday to Sunday)

23-25 Dale Street, Liverpool - L2 2EZ

Kazimier Gardens

A cool split-level venue that has a booming beer garden ready to be enjoyed by Liverpudlians this summer.

An affordable drinks menu and regular live music performances to boot, the outside area is often used for clubbing nights too.

You do not need to book either, so turn up with friends and family and drink the summer nights away.

Opening times: 4 pm to 11 pm (Tuesday to Thursday), 12 pm to 11 pm (Friday to Sunday)

32 Seel Street, Liverpool - L1 4BE

Bombed Out Church

St Luke’s Church - often dubbed by locals as the ‘Bombed Out Church’ - is a former Anglican church that sits on the corner of Berry Street and Leece Street.

A wide open space of greenery with picnic tables and chairs laid atop, this popular Merseyside beer garden is also dog-friendly, so bring your furry friends along with you this summer.

A vibe that customers have described as ‘chilled’ and ‘lovely’ which makes it a perfect place to enjoy their reasonably priced refreshments under the Liverpool sunshine.

Opening times: 12 pm to 8 pm (Tuesday to Thursday), 12 to 10 pm (Friday to Sunday)

Bombed Out Church, Leece Street, Liverpool - L1 2TR

www.slboc.com/

The Monro Gastropub

Catch some rays whilst enjoying some chilled beverages in the courtyard of this typically British gastropub in Liverpool.

Not only can you bring your doggie along with you - which will be entitled to a fresh bowl of water and a small treat - drinks here are affordable and refreshing.

The courtyard gives you plenty of space to sit and stand around, mingle with others and bask in the sunshine.

Opening times: 12 pm to 10 pm (Wednesdays and Thursdays), 12 pm to 11:30 (Fridays and Saturdays), 12 pm to 9 pm (Sundays)

92 Duke Street, Liverpool - L1 5AG

The Pump House

The Pump House has the most relaxing beer garden area for Liverpudlians to visit and enjoy a few pints in this summer.

Sip one of the beers on its extensive drinks menu whilst sitting alongside the water of the famous Albert Docks.

This converted Victorian pump house serves great pub grub too.

Opening times: 11 am to 11 pm (Monday to Sunday)

For more details and to book online, visit the website .

Albert Dock, Liverpool - L3 4AN

Love and Rocket

Tucked away on Lark Lane, Love and Rocket is a chic pub with a hip vibe, all whilst boasting the most supreme menu filled with the best comfort food and drinks.

All of which can be enjoyed sitting in its stylish and modern beer garden, littered with several benches.

Live sporting events are also shown here.

For more details, visit the website .

Opening times include: 12 pm to 11.30 pm (Monday to Friday), 11 am to 12 pm (Saturday), 11 am to 11 pm (Sunday)

52 Lark Lane, Liverpool - L17 8UU

The Dovedale Towers

The Dovedale Towers is a hearty tavern with the perfect open-air beer garden for Liverpudlians to sink pins and enjoy cocktails this summer.

Situated on the world famous Penny Lane, this gastro pub also serves great pub food, as well as showcasing all the big live sports events.

Making a reservation is not required, but you can do so via the booking page .

For more information, visit the website .

Opening times include: 12 pm to 12 am (Monday to Thursday, Sundays), 12 pm to 1 am (Fridays and Saturdays)

60 Penny Lane, Liverpool - L18 1DG

Sub Rosa

This outdoor pop-up bar is found in Liverpool’s artistic Baltic Triangle, known for serving tastebud tickling drinks all year round.

You could even privately hire an area for an event such as hen parties or stag doos, or even for a casual drink with friends and family.

A menu boasting tasty foods, as well as vegan and gluten free options, is a huge attraction of Sub Rosa.

Please note that the following opening times could be affected by either scheduled events or bad weather: 4 pm to 10 pm (Thursdays), 4 pm to 11 pm (Fridays), 12 pm to 11 pm (Saturdays), 2 pm to 10 pm (Sundays)

3 Kings Dock Street, Liverpool - L1 8JU

The Merchant

With the perfect summer vibe to boot, The Merchant is littered with beer garden tables that help create a lively atmosphere that is widely enjoyed by Liverpudlians across the city.

Renowned for serving the tastiest pizza, the bar also has a drinks menu that boasts a wide selection of beers, cocktails and much much more.

For more information about reserving a table, telephone The Merchant at 0151 538 7965.

Visit the website for further details.

Opening times: 12 pm to 11 pm (Monday to Wednesday, Sundays), 12 pm to 1 am (Thursday), 12 pm to 2 am (Fridays), 12 pm to 3 am (Saturdays).