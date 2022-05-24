The group are all set to end their six-year absence from touring when they embark on a world tour in 2023 - will he finally play in Liverpool?

Rock icon Bruce Springsteen has announced a new world tour accompanied by his trusted E-Street Band in 2023.

Revealed in a statement on Tuesday, May 24 which said: “After six years, I’m looking forward to seeing our great and loyal fans next year.

“And I’m looking forward to once again sharing the stage with the legendary E Street Band. See you out there, next year and beyond!”

Touring countries such as the US, the UK and throughout the European continent - it has long been rumoured that The Boss will keep true to his promise and finally play in the city of Liverpool.

Here is everything you need to know about the tour and whether he will play in Merseyside in 2023.

What tour dates have been announced so far?

Bruce Springsteen in concert at Bramall Lane, Sheffield, July 1988.

Bruce Springsteen and the E-Street Band announced on Tuesday (24 May) that their return to touring will kick off in February 2023.

Starting with various US arenas, the group’s tour has been confirmed to continue throughout the European continent, including a number of dates in Ireland.

The Boss is expected to announce the full details about all the US dates as soon as possible, as well as additional shows in Belgium and in the United Kingdom.

Here is the full list of all the Bruce Springsteen and the E-Street Band tour dates that have been confirmed so far:

APRIL 2023

28 - Estadi Olympic: Barcelona, Spain

MAY 2023

5 - RDS Arena: Dublin, Ireland

7 - RDS Arena: Dublin, Ireland

13 - La Defense Arena: Paris, France

18 - Parco Urbano G. Bassani: Ferraca, Italy

21 - Circo Massimo: Rome, Italy

25 - Johan Cruijff Arena: Amsterdam, Netherlands

JUNE 2023

11 - Megaland: Landgraaf, Netherlands

13 - Stadion Letzigrund: Zurich, Switzerland

21 - Merkul Spiel Arena: Dusseldorf, Germany

24 - Ullevi: Gothenburg, Sweden

26 - Ullevi: Gothenburg, Sweden

30 - Voldslokka: Oslo, Norway

JULY 2023

11 - Parken: Copenhagen, Denmark

13 - Parken: Copenhagen, Denmark

15 - Volksparkstadion: Hamburg, Germany

18 - Ernst Happel Stadion: Vienna, Austria

23 - Olympiastadion: Munich, Germany

25 - Prato della Gerascia: Monza, Italy

When will tickets for the UK tour go on sale?

At the time of publication, official ticketing details have not been announced for any of the Bruce Springsteen & the E-Street Band UK dates as part of their world tour in 2023.

This article will be updated with the latest relevant information as and when it is released.

To keep updated, visit the Bruce Springsteen Ticketmaster page .

When was the last time Bruce Springsteen and the E-Street Band played in Liverpool?

Remarkably, despite a musical career spanning over 48-years , Bruce Springsteen and the E-Street Band have never played in Liverpool before.

However, that could soon come to an end with The Boss revealing in a BBC 2 interview in 2016 that he just has to play in the city soon.

"They said ‘you’ve got to come to Liverpool’ and I think I do. I’ve got to get there and play. Somewhere" said the 72-year-old during the daytime radio show.

So does that mean the door is open for a huge Bruce Springsteen and the E-Street Band show in the Merseyside city during their world tour in 2023? Never say never.

Who is Bruce Springsteen and the E-Street Band?

Bruce Springsteen is an American singer, songwriter, and bandleader who became an iconic rock performer during the 1970s and ’80s.

The 72-year-old catapulted into global stardom with his breakout third album ‘Born To Run’ which was released in 1975 - the week of its release, Springsteen was on the cover of both Time and Newsweek.

The rocker is also widely-known for hit songs such as: ‘Thunder Road’, ‘I’m On Fire’, ‘Rosalita’, ‘The Promised Land’ and many many more.

The E Street Band is an American rock group that has been The Boss’ primary backing band since 1972.

Consisting of members; Roy Bittan (piano, synthesiser), Nils Lofgren (guitar, vocals), Patti Scialfa (guitar, vocals), Garry Tallent (bass guitar), Stevie Van Zandt (guitar, vocals), Max Weinberg (drums), Soozie Tyrell (violin, guitar, vocals), Jake Clemons (saxophone) and Charlie Giordano (keyboards).