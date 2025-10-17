13 Liverpool restaurants receive new food hygiene scores including zero and one stars - see the latest ratings

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes

Digital Journalist

Published 17th Oct 2025, 06:00 BST
Updated 17th Oct 2025, 06:01 BST

The latest Liverpool restaurant hygiene ratings are out, with some impressive scores while others lag behind. Discover which eateries have excelled and which have not.

13 Liverpool food businesses have received new hygiene ratings, with some earning scores of zero or one, and others impressing inspectors.

The latest Liverpool scores published by the Food Standards Agency (FSA) give a snapshot of the hygiene found on the date of the inspection, with ratings ranging from the top score of five, which is very good, to zero, which means urgent improvement is required.

Venues are marked on a number of factors, including the handling of food is stored, how food is prepared, cleanliness of facilities and how food safety is managed.

The following businesses have recently had their ratings published on the FSA website, though visits may have taken place several weeks ago. Information is correct at the time of writing - October 16, 2025.

Take a look at 13 of the latest ratings below.

P&D Gran Caffe received a five star rating following an inspection on October 1, 2025.

1. P&D Gran Caffe, Jesse Hartley Way, Liverpool L3 0BS

P&D Gran Caffe received a five star rating following an inspection on October 1, 2025. | Emma Dukes

Popeyes received a five star rating following an inspection on September 30, 2025.

2. Popeyes, New Mersey Retail Park, Speke L24 8QB

Popeyes received a five star rating following an inspection on September 30, 2025. | Emma Dukes

Burger King received a five star rating following an inspection on September 30, 2025.

3. Burger King, The Aerodrome, Speke Road, Liverpool L24 8QD

Burger King received a five star rating following an inspection on September 30, 2025. Photo: Contributed

Amalia received a four star rating following an inspection on October 2, 2025.

4. Amalia, Campbell Square, Liverpool L1 5FB

Amalia received a four star rating following an inspection on October 2, 2025. | Google

