Update as Alma de Cuba transformed into traditional pub St Peter’s Tavern
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Alma de Cuba on Seel Street closed down in September, after being the place to go for a night out for nearly two decades.
The historic building first opened as St Peter’s Church in 1778, serving the catholic community for 188 years before closing in 1976. The church was then transferred to the Polish community and known as ‘Our Lady of Czestochowa’ for a short period.
After undergoing a major transformation, the site opened as Alma de Cuba in 2005 and quickly became one of the city centre’s most popular nightlife spots for food, drink, and unique events.
Now, it is being refurbished by the 1936 Pub Company, which is responsible for the revival of a number of iconic pubs across Liverpool, including the award-winning Big House (The Vines) on Lime Street and most recently The Monro on Duke Street.
Renamed ‘St Peter’s Tavern’, the venue will become a traditional pub serving around 20 cask ales and pies, as well as screening live sports on TV and being home to a large beer garden.
Renovation work on the site began in September, and has so far seen ‘St Peters’ Tavern’ graphics placed on the exterior, chandeliers installed and previously blocked-off spaces uncovered.
Discussing the works on social media, a spokesperson for the site said: “Much of the work we’ve been doing to create ‘St Peter’s Tavern’ has been about opening up spaces and vistas covered over or blocked in the years since its initial conversion in 2005.
“It’s such a dramatic space that additions of an extra level in recent years, and the filling in of much of the original mezzanine floor void, all to create extra capacity, were misguided, in our opinion. Each to their own, but we think it’s a building that deserves to be seen, from every angle.”
According to an update on October 16, the venue will open to the public in ‘a month’s time’ with an expected mid-November launch date.
Join the conversation in the comments and follow LiverpoolWorld on Facebook, X (twitter), Instagram, TikTok and email us at [email protected].
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.