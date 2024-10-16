Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

An historic venue that was once a pillar of Liverpool’s nightlife scene will reopen very soon after a major renovation.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Alma de Cuba on Seel Street closed down in September, after being the place to go for a night out for nearly two decades.

The historic building first opened as St Peter’s Church in 1778, serving the catholic community for 188 years before closing in 1976. The church was then transferred to the Polish community and known as ‘Our Lady of Czestochowa’ for a short period.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After undergoing a major transformation, the site opened as Alma de Cuba in 2005 and quickly became one of the city centre’s most popular nightlife spots for food, drink, and unique events.

Originally constructed in 1788, St Peter's Church was the long-term home of Alma de Cuba. | Rodhullandemu, CC BY-SA 4.0

Now, it is being refurbished by the 1936 Pub Company, which is responsible for the revival of a number of iconic pubs across Liverpool, including the award-winning Big House (The Vines) on Lime Street and most recently The Monro on Duke Street.

Renamed ‘St Peter’s Tavern’, the venue will become a traditional pub serving around 20 cask ales and pies, as well as screening live sports on TV and being home to a large beer garden.

Renovation work on the site began in September, and has so far seen ‘St Peters’ Tavern’ graphics placed on the exterior, chandeliers installed and previously blocked-off spaces uncovered.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

St Peters' Tavern, Liverpool. | St Peters' Tavern/1936 Pub Co.

Discussing the works on social media, a spokesperson for the site said: “Much of the work we’ve been doing to create ‘St Peter’s Tavern’ has been about opening up spaces and vistas covered over or blocked in the years since its initial conversion in 2005.

“It’s such a dramatic space that additions of an extra level in recent years, and the filling in of much of the original mezzanine floor void, all to create extra capacity, were misguided, in our opinion. Each to their own, but we think it’s a building that deserves to be seen, from every angle.”

According to an update on October 16, the venue will open to the public in ‘a month’s time’ with an expected mid-November launch date.

Join the conversation in the comments and follow LiverpoolWorld on Facebook , X (twitter) , Instagram , TikTok and email us at [email protected] .