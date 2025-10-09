11 Liverpool restaurants handed new food hygiene ratings - one scores zero stars

See how Liverpool venues fared in the latest hygiene ratings, including one zero-star score.

11 Liverpool restaurants have received new hygiene ratings, with one earning the lowest score of zero and others impressing inspectors.

The latest Liverpool scores published by the Food Standards Agency (FSA) give a snapshot of the hygiene found on the date of the inspection, with ratings ranging from the top score of five, which is very good, to zero, which means urgent improvement is required.

Venues are marked on a number of factors, including the handling of food is stored, how food is prepared, cleanliness of facilities and how food safety is managed.

The following businesses have recently had their ratings published on the FSA website, though visits may have taken place several weeks ago. Information is correct at the time of writing - October 9, 2025.

Take a look at 11 of the latest ratings below.

P&D Gran Caffe received a five star rating following an inspection on October 1, 2025.

1. P&D Gran Caffe, Jesse Hartley Way

P&D Gran Caffe received a five star rating following an inspection on October 1, 2025. | Emma Dukes

Burger King received a five star rating following an inspection on September 30, 2025.

2. Burger King, The Aerodrome, Speke Road

Burger King received a five star rating following an inspection on September 30, 2025. | Burger King UK

Popeyes received a five star rating following an inspection on September 30, 2025.

3. Popeyes, New Mersey Retail Park

Popeyes received a five star rating following an inspection on September 30, 2025. | Emma Dukes

Amalia received a four star rating following an inspection on October 2, 2025.

4. Amalia, Campbell Square

Amalia received a four star rating following an inspection on October 2, 2025. | Google

