The 10 best Mexican restaurants in Liverpool, according to Google reviews and hygiene ratings

These eateries serve up a range of dishes, including delicious burritos.

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes
Published 28th Jun 2023, 16:50 BST

Whether you fancy a packed burrito, spicy nachos or a frozen margarita, there is definitely a Mexican restaurant in Liverpool that can satisfy your cravings.

We’ve created a list of some of the best in the city, by combining Google Reviews and food hygiene ratings from the Food Standards Agency.

Each venue has at least 80 reviews and 4.0 stars or more on Google. Here are the 10 best* Mexican eateries in Liverpool, in alphabetical order. We have used venues classed as Mexican by Google, or serving a range of Mexican dishes.

*Please note, some highly rated venues were ‘awaiting food hygiene inspections’ or ratings could not be found, and have not been included.

1. Barburrito, Paradise Street L1 8JF

Barburrito has a 4.2 ⭐ rating on Google Reviews from 1,251 reviews and was handed five stars by the Food Standards Agency in November 2021. 💬 One reviewer said: “Easily the best burritos in the city. Many thanks to Team Barbs for today’s great lunch!”

2. Chiquito, Liverpool Shopping Park (Edge Lane) L13 1EW

Chiquito has a 4.3 ⭐ rating on Google Reviews from 808 reviews and was handed five stars by the Food Standards Agency in May 2018. 💬 One reviewer said: “Great staff and service - fantastic food and drinks offers.” Photo: Chiquito

3. Churrasco Grill Restaurant, West Derby Village L12 5HJ

Churrasco Grill Restaurant has a 4.3 ⭐ rating on Google Reviews from 186 reviews and was handed five stars by the Food Standards Agency in May 2023. 💬 One reviewer said: “Had a fantastic night there for my birthday in December. The steak was one of the best I’ve ever had. Highly recommended.” Photo: Churrasco Grill Restaurant

4. La Parrilla, Bold Street L1 4EU

La Parrilla has a 4.4 ⭐ rating on Google Reviews from 822 reviews and was handed five stars by the Food Standards Agency in June 2018. 💬 One reviewer said: “Best food service in any city in the world. Food is second to none.” Photo: La Parrilla

