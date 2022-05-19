Venturing out to the French capital to watch the Reds’ European title clash with Real Madrid and not have a ticket? Here are some of the best sports bars to watch the game in Paris.

Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool have booked themselves their third European final in five years - but tickets to the event will cost a premium.

This came after a late second-half fightback against Villarreal in the second leg of their semi-final secured their progression to Paris.

On the agenda in the French capital’s Stade de France is reigning La Liga champions Real Madrid - who knocked out the Reds’ Premier League title rivals Manchester City.

Due to the demand for tickets and the price they will cost, many Liverpool fans will decide to still make the journey to Paris for the final without a ticket on May 28.

Supporters that will be scratching their head at the thought of finding the perfect sports bar in the Parisian city to watch the big game - so this begs the question, what are some of the best pubs and bars in Paris to watch the UEFA Champions League final between Liverpool and Real Madrid? LiverpoolWorld has you covered.

The Belushi’s Canal Bar

Often dubbed as the best Parisian sports bar, fans of either Liverpool or Real Madrid can watch the action unfold alongside a beautiful canal.

Affordable drinks, as well as a menu that boasts a fine selection of burgers - there is plenty here for all to enjoy.

The game will be streamed live on high-definition screens and projectors - not only that, but the bar is known for its booming atmosphere, too!

Booking in advance is advised - for more details, visit the official website .

159 Rue de Crimee, 75019 Paris, France

The Bombardier

Tucked away in the heart of the Paris Latin Quarter, The Bombardier offers a spectacular venue for football fans to visit to watch the huge Champions League final on 28 May.

An ideal place to visit if you are in search of an authentic British pub experience due to its beer menu.

With numerous huge television screens to watch the big game, as well as a buzzing atmosphere - why not visit here on finals night?

Contact them or visit the official website for more information.

2 place du Pantheon, 75005 Paris, France

Le Balrock

Le Balrock - previously referred to as The Players - is a wide-open sports bar that has 32 large screens, both indoor and outdoor, to watch this year’s Champions League final on.

Take advantage of a special deal in place just for the occasion - 30€ for a drink and a burger.

Owners advise those who wish to attend to book in advance, contacting them via telephone at 0149295050.

For more details, visit the official website .

161 Rue Montmatre, 75002 Paris, France

The Moose

A Parissian sports bar with a classic Canadian and American twist, The Moose has a welcoming atmosphere perfect for Reds fans to enjoy for the big game.

With a drinks menu consisting of beers, ales, stouts, IPAs and many more, 14 quality television screens are dotted around The Moose.

Owners are expecting the atmosphere to be buzzing with excitement on 28 May.

You can reserve a table online via the booking page of the website .

16 Rue des Quatre Vents, 7006 Paris, France

The Long Hop

Attention Liverpool fans - this lively English sports bar has everything you could ever need ready for matchday.

Boasting a menu with vintage bar snacks and beers, a venue covered with televisions, and don’t forget table games such as snooker and pool ready for fans to have fun with before or after the game, as well as during the half-time break.

The bar is known for its explosive atmosphere whenever sporting events take place, so pay them a visit for this year’s gargantuan European finale.

For further details, visit the website .

25 Rue Frederic Sauton, 75005 Paris, France

The Canadian Embassy Pub

Known for its stupendous selection of drinks, booming atmosphere and affordable prices - The Canadian Embassy Pub is a solid option for Liverpool fans to visit in Paris this month.

Only 25 minutes away from Stade de France - the venue of this year’s Champions League final - be sure to make a reservation using the online booking system .

For more details, visit the official website .

71 Boulevard Gouvion-Saint-Cyr, 75017 Paris, France

McBrides Irish Pub

McBrides has your typical Irish passion and atmosphere, surely making it a great venue for Reds fans to visit for the 2022 Champions League final.

Draft beers are available, as is a menu that boasts delicious fish and chips perfect to help calm the nerves of anxious fans before kick off.

With television screens to boot, as well as good prices - this is a solid option for Liverpool fans to visit when they arrive in the French capital.

For more information, visit the official website .