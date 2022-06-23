The multi-platinum and chart-topping London trio have announced a UK wide tour for the first time in over 20 years, including a show in the city of Liverpool.

One of the most successful and popular girl groups of all time have announced a return to touring, as Sugababes head out on a 17-date UK tour in 2022.

This announcement comes following the trio’s internet-breaking return performance at Mighty Hoops earlier in June 2022.

In an official statement, the Sugababes could not hide their excitement as they look forward to heading back out on tour later this year: "We’re so excited to come full circle and announce our own headline UK tour. We’ll be hitting the road in October and November - can’t wait to see you all there"

Here is everything you need to know about the tour, from how to get tickets to the Liverpool gig and what the setlist could be for the show.

When are the Sugababes playing in Liverpool?

The pop group will mark their return to the road by gracing Merseyside in four months time, playing in Liverpool on Monday, 24 October 2022.

With a capacity of around 1200 excited Sugababe fans, the concert will be held at the city’s intimate entertainment venue called the O2 Academy.

The address for the venue is as follows: 11-13 Hotham Street, Liverpool, L3 5UF

Where else are they playing?

After commencing the Sugababe return tour on Sunday, 16 October at Bristol’s SWX, the 17-date nostalgia ride will come to an end at Glasgow’s O2 Academy on Monday, 7 November 2022. The full tour list is as follows:

OCTOBER

16 - SWX, Bristol

17 - Cliffs Pavilion, Southend

18 - The Nick Rayns LCR, Norwich

20 - Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham

21 - O2 Apollo, Manchester

23 - O2 Academy, Leeds

24 - O2 Academy, Liverpool

25 - O2 Academy, Sheffield

27 - Brighton Centre, Brighton

28 - O2 Academy, Bournemouth

29 - O2 Guildhall, Southampton

31 - Motorpoint Arena, Cardiff

NOVEMBER

1 - O2 Academy, Birmingham

2 - Eventim Apollo, London

4 - O2 City Hall, Newcastle

5 - The Usher Hall, Edinburgh

7 - O2 Academy, Glasgow

How can I get tickets to the Liverpool show?

The ticketing partner for the Sugababe UK tour in 2022 is Live Nation.

Tickets will go on general sale on Friday, 1 July from 10 am.

For further information, please visit the official Live Nation page .

What is the setlist?

It is to no surprise that as the tour has only recently been announced, the official setlist for the Liverpool concert is yet to be made official.

However, if you wish to attend, you are almost guaranteed to see all the classic Sugababes songs such as ‘Ugly’, ‘Wear My Kiss’, ‘Overload’, ‘Freak Like Me’ and a number of others.

Looking at the setlist of recent gigs can give a good indication of what to expect by the time that the Liverpool show comes around, so according to london-england-3b4f113.html"> Setlist.fm , these are the songs that the Sugbabes performed during their jaw-dropping concert at Brockwell Park, London on 4 June 2022:

Push The Button

Overload

Hole in the Head

Too Lost in You

Stronger

Flatline

Run For Cover

Today

Flowers

Caught in a Moment

Round Round

About You Now

Freak Like Me

Who are the Sugababes?

The original sugababes lineup is heading out on tour for the first time in 20 years. (Credit: Getty Images)

Even to this day, the Sugababes are the most successful female act of the 21st century in the United Kingdom.

Currently consisting of three members - Siobhan Donaghy, Mutya Buena and Keisha Buchanan - the band was formed in 1998.

Debut single ‘Overload’ was a hit right from the beginning, peaking in the Top 10 and was nominated for a BRIT award for ‘Best Single’.

After Siobhan left the group due to mental health reasons shortly following this success, former Atomic Kitten member Heidi Range joined the Sugababes and released the groups second album ‘Angels With Dirty Faces’ in 2002.

An album which spawned a number one UK single called ‘Freak Like Me’.

After further successes, such as the song ‘Push The Button’ which peaked at number one and sold over 300,000 copies in the UK alone, a number of other member alterations followed.

The Sugababes’ eighth album was cancelled in 2011 and the group then disbanded.