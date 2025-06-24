Dogs Trust Merseyside is urgently calling for a loving home for Angel, a nine-year-old American Bulldog who has been waiting over 1,170 days for her forever family.

Since Angel’s arrival at the Merseyside rescue centre in 2022, more than 19,000 people have applied to Dogs Trust to adopt a new family member, but nobody seems to want Angel.

The lovely American Bulldog has spent the last 15 months in a foster home with volunteer carers, and she has blossomed into a laid-back dog.

As an older girl with a few aches and pains, Dogs Trust wanted to give her a chance to experience life in a loving home where she can truly unwind, and Angel has been thriving. However, Angel’s foster placement will be coming to an end in November as her carers are expecting a baby, and she will find the increased number of visitors to the house overwhelming.

Georgina Lowery, Rehoming Centre Manager at Dogs Trust Merseyside, says, "We simply adore Angel. She’s such a special dog to us all and we just can’t understand why nobody has come forward to adopt her.

“We’ve had more than 19,000 applications since she came into our care in April 2022, and only 16 of them have been for Angel. Unfortunately, only one has ever met the rehoming criteria but after a successful meet, we never heard from them again.

“Although she can be wary of men, she took to her foster dad very quickly and is fine if properly introduced. She features heavily in our social media feeds and the team are so fond of her and we really can’t believe she is overlooked so often.’’

Angel can live with older children but would need to be the only dog in the house. She requires some ongoing pain relief for age-related stiffness but if medication costs are a barrier to adopting Angel, some financial support may be available.

Angel, American Bulldog. Image: Dogs Trust Merseyside | Dogs Trust Merseyside

With just a few months remaining in her current foster placement, the team is hopeful they can find her the forever home she deserves. If you have room in your heart and home for this incredible dog, please get in touch with the charity today.

Angel is lovingly known as a Dogs Trust "underdog," a term used by the charity for dogs who have been waiting for their forever home for more than six months. These dogs often require additional training, ongoing veterinary care, or have specific rehoming needs, while others, like Angel, are simply overlooked.

To find out more about Angel or other dogs looking for homes, visit Dogs Trust Merseyside.