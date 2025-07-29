17 adorable puppies and dogs at Dogs Trust Merseyside looking for forever homes in Liverpool

Discover 17 adorable dogs at Dogs Trust Merseyside looking for loving homes in Liverpool.

If you’re searching for a new, cuddly family member - look no further. There are dozens of adorable puppies and delightful dogs searching for loving homes in and around Liverpool who could be perfect for you.

Dogs Trust Merseyside serves Liverpool, Knowsley, Sefton, Wirral and St Helens and has more than 60 wonderful dogs up for adoption, including playful young puppies and golden oldies. So, why shop when you can adopt?

Below are 17 of the Merseyside rescue centre’s residents who are searching for a family to call their own. Information about the adoption process is available via the Dogs Trust Merseyside website.

1. Harvey - Dachshund (Miniature Smooth Haired)

2. Dexter - Pug cross

3. Rupert - Bichon Frise cross

4. Josephine - Greyhound

