3 . Rupert - Bichon Frise cross

Rupert is a Bichon Frise cross. He's looking for a home with his bestie Ruby. They can live with other calm dogs and children over the age of 10. Both dogs are house and crate trained and used to travelling in the car. They can be left alone for a couple of hours without worry. Rupert has cataracts and requires daily pain relief for age related joint issues. | Dogs Trust Merseyside