If you’re searching for a new, cuddly family member - look no further. There are dozens of adorable puppies and delightful dogs searching for loving homes in and around Liverpool who could be perfect for you.
Dogs Trust Merseyside serves Liverpool, Knowsley, Sefton, Wirral and St Helens and has more than 60 wonderful dogs up for adoption, including playful young puppies and golden oldies. So, why shop when you can adopt?
Below are 17 of the Merseyside rescue centre’s residents who are searching for a family to call their own. Information about the adoption process is available via the Dogs Trust Merseyside website.
1. Harvey - Dachshund (Miniature Smooth Haired)
Harvey is a Dachshund (Miniature Smooth Haired). Harvey needs an adult only home due to his nervousness. He guards things from other dogs so will also need to be the only pet. He is housetrained and can be left for a few hours without worry. | Dogs Trust Merseyside
2. Dexter - Pug cross
Dexter is a Pug cross. Dexter can live with children over the age of eight and another dog pending a successful introduction at the centre. He is house trained and can be left alone for a few hours. | Dogs Trust Merseyside
3. Rupert - Bichon Frise cross
Rupert is a Bichon Frise cross. He's looking for a home with his bestie Ruby. They can live with other calm dogs and children over the age of 10. Both dogs are house and crate trained and used to travelling in the car. They can be left alone for a couple of hours without worry. Rupert has cataracts and requires daily pain relief for age related joint issues. | Dogs Trust Merseyside
4. Josephine - Greyhound
Josephine is a Greyhound. She is looking for a home that she could potentially share with another medium to large dog, and children aged 10 and over. She will need her new home to be free from cats and small furries. | Dogs Trust Merseyside
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.