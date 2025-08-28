A fashion brand loved by celebs has revealed its first ever physical store will open in a matter of days.

Founded by brothers Reece and Ryan Broadhurst, ARNE focuses on high quality garments for men and women and boasts an impressive fandom amongst celebrity footballers such as Wayne Rooney, Rio Ferdinand, Ashley Cole, Raheem Sterling and Steven Gerrard.

Primarily an online brand, ARNE has previously hosted incredibly busy pop-up shops - with lengthy queues - in Liverpool and announced in March that is set to become a permanent fixture on Liverpool ONE’s luxury Peter’s Lane.

ARNE will open their first-ever standalone store in Liverpool ONE. | Liverpool ONE

As well as clothes, the new Arne store will offer food and drink through its ‘Arne Bites’ concept and promises to provide a “world-class” shopping experience.

The team said Arne Bites will offer “some of the nicest ice cream and milkshake texture and flavour combinations we’ve ever tasted anywhere in the world” as well as collaborations with local bakeries, sandwich shops and parlours.

Now, after months of waiting, it has finally been revealed that the highly-awaited store will open its doors next month. Announcing the news on social media, Arne said: “Our first physical store in Liverpool will finally and officially open at 10.00am on Saturday 13th September on Peter’s Lane.

“We will be explaining much more about the concept and design of the store over the next two weeks as we build-up to the opening, but until then we just want to say an absolutely huge thank you to anyone reading this who has ever bought from the brand before and supported us on this journey to fulfilling what we think the the potential can be and the vision of the brand.”

They added: “You’ve overwhelmed us twice at our pop-up stores before with people queuing for over three hours which still blows our mind, so we can’t wait for you to experience our first ever permanent store.”