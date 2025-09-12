Clayface star Tom Rhys Harries films new DC movie in New Brighton

New Brighton has had a Gotham makeover.

The production of the latest DC universe film, Clayface, continues across Merseyside with the lead actor spotted on the Wirral.

Filming in Liverpool officially began on August 31, with major streets filled with production crews and closed to the public. The new film, set to release on September 11 next year, stars Tom Rhys Harries.

Tom Rhys Harries. | Ian Fairbrother
Tom Rhys Harries. | Ian Fairbrother

The 32-year-old was seen on set in New Brighton yesterday (September 11) as were cars with ‘Gotham’ number plates.

Eddie Marsan has also been seen on set in Liverpool, along with The Handmaid’s Tale actor Max Minghella, who plays a Gotham City police detective romantically linked to a scientist character portrayed by Naomi Ackie - the very figure responsible for the creation of Clayface.

A new set has been spotted at Adventureland in New Brighton. | Ian Fairbrother
A new set has been spotted at Adventureland in New Brighton. | Ian Fairbrother

A new set has also been spotted at Adventureland in New Brighton.

Crews were seen on Hope Street earlier this week and Water Street over the weekend. Derby Square has also been heavily featured, with Gotham News-branded vans, police cars, motorcycles and ambulances populating the area.

