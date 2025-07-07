Dozens of adorable puppies and delightful dogs are looking for permanent, loving homes in and around Liverpool this summer.
Below are 17 of the Merseyside rescue centre’s residents who are searching for a family to call their own. Information about the adoption process is available via the Dogs Trust Merseyside website.
1. Bess - Cockapoo
Bess is a sweet five year old cockapoo who is a looking for a new home with children 10 and over. She is housetrained and can be left for 1 -2 hours once she has had time to settle in. She could share her new home with a well matched dog pending successful meets at the centre but no cats or small Furies as she has habit of chasing these when out and about. Bess can be a little restless while traveling in the car and this should be built up over time. Bess does have some ongoing skin and ear issues which will require ongoing medication and future vet visits to keep her skin in good shape. | Dogs Trust Merseyside
2. Milo - Labrador Retriever
Milo is an eight year old Labrador looking for a home free from any cats but he could live with other calm and quiet dogs, and children around 8 years old. He is fully house trained but not used to being left for long so will need somebody at home for much of the day to help him settle. Milo does have some arthritis and a few lumps and bumps that are to be expected at his age. He is currently on some pain relief for his joints and is receiving ear medication that may need to be continued longer term. | Dogs Trust Merseyside
3. Emi - Akita puppy
Emi is an Akita puppy. Emi can live with children over the age of ten but needs to be the only dog at home for now. Dogs Trust have no history for her and do not know if she's house trained or not. She will need someone at home with them most of the day at this age. | Dogs Trust Merseyside
4. Skye - Cocker Spaniel
Skye is a fantastic girl who needs to be rehomed with her pal Rubble. They are both very active dogs so are looking for a home that is active and enjoys being out and about. Skye enjoys meeting people and getting a fuss. She is fully house trained and could be left 1-2 hours once settled. She can live with children aged 10 and over. Skye has a some low grade luxating patella's, she doesn't require any medication for this right now and this doesn't effect her daily at all. | Dogs Trust Merseyside
