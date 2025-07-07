These 17 delightful puppies and dogs at Dogs Trust Merseyside are looking for forever homes in Liverpool

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes

Digital Journalist

Published 7th Jul 2025, 12:00 BST

Discover the adorable dogs and puppies at Dogs Trust Merseyside looking for loving homes in Liverpool.

Dozens of adorable puppies and delightful dogs are looking for permanent, loving homes in and around Liverpool this summer.

Dogs Trust Merseyside serves Liverpool, Knowsley, Sefton, Wirral and St Helens and has 60 wonderful dogs up for adoption, including playful young puppies and golden oldies.

Below are 17 of the Merseyside rescue centre’s residents who are searching for a family to call their own. Information about the adoption process is available via the Dogs Trust Merseyside website.

Bess is a sweet five year old cockapoo who is a looking for a new home with children 10 and over. She is housetrained and can be left for 1 -2 hours once she has had time to settle in. She could share her new home with a well matched dog pending successful meets at the centre but no cats or small Furies as she has habit of chasing these when out and about. Bess can be a little restless while traveling in the car and this should be built up over time. Bess does have some ongoing skin and ear issues which will require ongoing medication and future vet visits to keep her skin in good shape.

1. Bess - Cockapoo

Milo is an eight year old Labrador looking for a home free from any cats but he could live with other calm and quiet dogs, and children around 8 years old. He is fully house trained but not used to being left for long so will need somebody at home for much of the day to help him settle. Milo does have some arthritis and a few lumps and bumps that are to be expected at his age. He is currently on some pain relief for his joints and is receiving ear medication that may need to be continued longer term.

2. Milo - Labrador Retriever

Emi is an Akita puppy. Emi can live with children over the age of ten but needs to be the only dog at home for now. Dogs Trust have no history for her and do not know if she's house trained or not. She will need someone at home with them most of the day at this age.

3. Emi - Akita puppy

Skye is a fantastic girl who needs to be rehomed with her pal Rubble. They are both very active dogs so are looking for a home that is active and enjoys being out and about. Skye enjoys meeting people and getting a fuss. She is fully house trained and could be left 1-2 hours once settled. She can live with children aged 10 and over. Skye has a some low grade luxating patella's, she doesn't require any medication for this right now and this doesn't effect her daily at all.

4. Skye - Cocker Spaniel

