1 . Bess - Cockapoo

Bess is a sweet five year old cockapoo who is a looking for a new home with children 10 and over. She is housetrained and can be left for 1 -2 hours once she has had time to settle in. She could share her new home with a well matched dog pending successful meets at the centre but no cats or small Furies as she has habit of chasing these when out and about. Bess can be a little restless while traveling in the car and this should be built up over time. Bess does have some ongoing skin and ear issues which will require ongoing medication and future vet visits to keep her skin in good shape. | Dogs Trust Merseyside