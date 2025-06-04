Everton to continue to pay rent to council despite Goodison move

Everton FC’s women’s team will still have to pay rent to Liverpool Council despite making a groundbreaking move to Goodison Park.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After a deal was agreed in 2019, the Blues played their league and cup games at Walton Hall Park.

The move from Southport to Walton came about through a licence agreement struck between the Toffees and the local authority. In March, Liverpool Council proposed a formal arrangement with the club which could provide much needed rental income.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The city council has confirmed to the LDRS that despite the club confirming the team will move into Goodison, the existing lease would not be impacted and income would continue to be received from EFC. Six years ago, the city’s cabinet backed the plans to accept a £150,000 grant from the Football Foundation which it applied for in conjunction with Liverpool County FA and Everton to facilitate the ground move.

For years, the site had been occupied and managed by the county FA and continues to host set piece grassroots cup finals. Everton Women played at Southport FC’s Merseyrail Community Stadium during 2018/19 after four years at Widnes’ Halton Stadium.

Getty Images

The initial tranche of funding from the Football Foundation allowed for ground upgrades to ensure the site would meet grading requirements for the Women’s Super League. This included the installation of a permanent TV gantry with hopes to further improve the seating.

The total cost of the work is estimated at £285,000, with the outstanding sum funded by the club. Liverpool Council paid £30,000 towards improvements to the changing rooms. The club played its first game against Manchester United in February 2020 in front of almost 900 people.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The club occupies the land and building under the initial agreement established in 2019. A lease agreement was entered into by the council to regularise the Blues’ stay and secure new funding via the Football Foundation.

A general view of signage outside the stadium prior to the Barclays Women's Super League match between Everton FC and Tottenham Hotspur FC at Walton Hall Park on May 10, 2025. | Getty Images

It was confirmed in May however, from next season the women’s team will call the ground home as the men’s team make the transition to Bramley-Moore Dock. The decision follows an in-depth review of the Goodison Legacy project by The Friedkin Group (TFG) since their takeover in December.

It ensures a new lease of life for the Grand Old Lady beyond Sunday’s game which had been anticipated to be the final match in its storied history. The move to install the women’s team in L4 addresses Everton Women’s need for a larger, more suitable venue than Walton Hall Park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Phase one of the transition will include stadium upgrades to enhance the matchday experience and ensure adequate facilities are in place before the start of the season. The relocation will also generate economic opportunities for local businesses through matchday footfall.

In addition to hosting Everton Women, it will stage selected Academy matches and expand Everton in the Community’s L4 campus. The club said Walton Hall Park will continue to serve grassroots, community, and development programmes for women’s and girls’ football.