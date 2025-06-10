Plans for 1,500 capacity fan zone opposite Everton's new Bramley-Moore Dock stadium

Proposals for a fan zone opposite Everton’s new Hill Dickinson Stadium could move a step closer ahead of the club’s first season away from Goodison Park.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Named The Holy Trinity in tribute to the Blues’ legendary midfield trio of Alan Ball, Howard Kendall, and Colin Harvey, plans for a marquee to be set up on land adjacent to Bramley-Moore Dock were unveiled in February.

A licensing application was granted by the city council earlier this year, permitting operators Mersey View Leisure to operate from 9am to midnight daily. This includes the sale of alcohol on the premises only.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now, the business is seeking official planning permission for the establishment of the marquee in time for the new season in August. It is expected the site could accommodate 1,500 Toffees’ fans, subject to approval from Liverpool Council.

The site is bounded on the east side by Regent Road, to the south and west sides by Fulton Street and to the north side by Boundary Street. The site location is not open to the public and is a gravel finish used for parking of vehicles related to the adjoining timber merchants.

Plans for events marquee in shadow of Bramley-Moore Dock. | @FrancisDonovan/Spire Design

According to planning documents, the development will consist of a marquee of simple rectangular design and its main use will be to complement the new Everton stadium for servicing the expected number of spectators. It is anticipated to use the entire space, leased to the applicant by Terry’s Timber.

The gravel area of the site is to be the location of the marquee with associated containers to be used as storage and security units. The areas of Fulton Street will be used for the locating of four separate food outlets within container units.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Entrance to the site will be via Boundary Street on a tarmac road surface along Fulton Street, ramped access will be provided to all entrances to the marquee and toilet facilities. All bars will be provided with a stepped area to the bar for access for customers in wheelchairs.

Bramley Moore Dock.

Such is the nature of the stadium as a major landmark development in the north of the city, Mersey View’s preparations for the scheme have gone beyond a standard planning application as documents revealed. They said: “It is accepted that the development of the new Everton Stadium alone will attract a possible increase in crime and anti-social behaviour, therefore additional attractions will similarly add to that possibility.

“It was also acknowledged that the new Everton Stadium could become a target for terrorism, and therefore consultation took place on steps to respond to any perceived terrorist attack by both the developer and Merseyside Police. Those steps have been agreed and will be implemented by both parties.”

A date is yet to be confirmed for the proposals to go before planning officials.