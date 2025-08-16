The owner of a loved Liverpool bistro is bringing his renowned bakery to the city.

Gary Usher’s Elite Bistros are opening Usher’s Bakehouse on Bridgewater Street, at the site of the former Baltic Bakehouse venue.

Since bursting onto the scene in Hoole (Chester) in September last year, Usher’s Bakehouse has built a loyal following of customers for its signature breads such as focaccia, sourdough and rye, and its “irresistible” baked goods.

The new Liverpool bakery will open on Wednesday (August 20) and will serve customers from 8.00 to 3.00pm on weekdays, and 8.00am to 1.00pm on weekends.

Gary Usher’s grandfather, Gordon, opened the original Usher’s Bakehouse in St Albans back in 1968. Gary’s father then took the reins and left school to take over the bakery, expanding to three sites, before the family sadly sold the business when Gordon’s health declined.

In 2024, Gary sought to revive the family name and opened Usher’s Bakehouse in Hoole. Discussing the new Liverpool venture, he said: “We’re super excited to be expanding the bakery.

“We’ve built something really special in Chester and we can’t wait to bring it to more people.”

In Liverpool, Usher is best known for his popular Wreck bistro (formerly Wreckfish), which often features in top foodie guys. Elite Bistros’ Burnt Truffle in nearby Heswall sadly closed in January.

The new Liverpool bakehouse is in the expert hands of Nathan Brockbank, who has Michelin star pastry credentials and eight years of experience as an exec pastry chef for Manchester City Football Club.

Usher’s bakehouse will have free crème brûlée doughnuts for the first 25 customers each day for the first opening week.