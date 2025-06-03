I booked a Liverpool hotel for just £13 a night and got more than I bargained for - it was nuts

Discover how a content creator snagged a night in a Liverpool hotel for just £13 and got more than he bargained for.

Liverpool YouTuber and TikToker, Zac Jones, is known for his ‘honest hotel reviews’ and films himself spending the night in some of the worst-rated or cheapest hotels around the country, including many in Liverpool, Merseyside and Lancashire.

The content creator recently stayed in a Liverpool AirBnb for the night, priced at just £13.

Listed as ‘Lovely House in L6’, the property wasn’t quite ready when Zac arrived, with a person spotted hoovering his room. But, that didn’t stop Zac describing the Airbnb as “a little bargain”, with a kitchen area and large bedroom.

What the content creator wasn’t expecting was to have four beds to himself. Speaking in the video, Zac said: “I’ve got four beds for £13, what the hell is going on?” The room also featured random items of furniture and an old fireplace.

He continued: “It’s not what I was expecting. They’ve given me four beds for one person... this is nuts.” Zac added: “I don’t know if it’s going to be that price every day but, for me, I think this is a bargain.”

