IKEA announces closure of only Merseyside store - here's why

IKEA has announced the closure of its Aintree Plan and Order Point store.

Launched in December 2022, the store, located at Aintree Racecourse Retail Park, was the first of this test and trial format to open in the UK - a space dedicated to kitchen and home planning.

IKEA said the closure comes “as a result of valuable learnings which will take the conceptual format in a direction to better suit the needs of UK customers”.

In a statement, a spokesperson the company said: “There has been an increased demand for Click and Collect services, a desire to shop a smaller selection of home furnishing accessories, as well as the ability to return goods to physical IKEA units, something which, owing to the space available, the current location is unable to offer.

“To better service its customers, future Plan and Order Point openings, including in Dundee, Hull and York will offer these services. IKEA also remains committed to trialling new formats including its upcoming small stores, one of which will open in Chester later this year.”

The Warrington store will remain open.

In addition to the upcoming opening of a smaller IKEA store in Chester, the company says the North West “continues to be an area of interest for future expansion.”

Aintree residents can continue to pick up their purchases at Tesco Extra Birkenhead, Tesco Superstore Old Swan, the Warrington store, and soon at the new small store in Chester. Aintree Plan and Order Point’s final day of trading will be June 16, 2025.