'Do not' - LFC issues warning ahead of Taylor Swift Eras Tour concerts at Anfield

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes
Published 11th Jun 2024, 10:11 BST
Updated 11th Jun 2024, 10:51 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
Taylor Swift arrives in Liverpool this week for three sold-out shows.

Liverpool Football Club has issued a stark warning to concert-goers and Swifties ahead of Taylor Swift’s three sold-out shows at Anfield stadium.

Swift will perform concerts at the home of LFC on June 13, 14 and 15, with more than 150,000 people expected to attend across the three nights and heavy traffic congestion expected around the stadium.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

While Swifties were seen camping overnight outside Edinburgh’s stadium last week - in a bid to get the best standing position - Anfield stadium is in a highly residential area and the club is urging concert-goers to be respectful of residents.

Taylor Swift. Picture by GettyTaylor Swift. Picture by Getty
Taylor Swift. Picture by Getty

LFC is warning attendees that they ‘may be asked to leave’ if they arrive at the stadium early, adding that they will have to return at the time shown on their ticket. The club added: “Camping at the stadium and in the immediate vicinity including local parks is NOT PERMITTED.”

While Swift fans who weren’t lucky enough to bag tickets may be tempted to visit Anfield in a bid to hear the concerts from outside the venue, LFC is urging fans to ‘respect our neighbours’, noting: “Do not come to the stadium or surrounding areas unless you have a ticket for this event.”

Full details of gate opening times, setlists and transport options can be found here.

Related topics:ConcertsPeopleBIDEdinburgh

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.