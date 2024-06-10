Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Taylor Swift is set to perform three shows in Liverpool this week and I’m lucky enough to have secured tickets to night one at Anfield Stadium.

Paying for my ticket with my own money, I’ll be attending the first show on June 13 with my sister, niece and friend, and it’s safe to say we’re all die-hard Swifties. But, despite being incredibly excited, we’re definitely unprepared.

Despite the buzz around the Eras Tour, and the incredible Taylor Town offerings taking place all over Liverpool, I don’t think we realised just how big the concerts would be and failed to consider how we’d get to and from Anfield until a week ago.

After hours of scouring for pre-bookable parking spaces within a half an hour walk of the stadium, we gave up and have somehow managed to convinced my sister’s partner to drop us off and pick us up. Being smart, we’ve asked him to drop us as close to Anfield as he can without getting stuck in standstill traffic, so we’ll all be donning trainers or comfy flats in preparation for a long walk.

Taylor Swift will play three nights at Anfield (Image: Getty Images)

Outfit wise, we were all ridiculously unprepared, not realising just how much people dress up for Taylor’s gigs. We’re old-school, borderline gen-Z and millennial Swifties and, while I commend those creating incredible, unique outfits, we simply don’t have the time.

After spending last weekend searching every womenswear store in Liverpool city centre, I have given up on my Lovers-inspired outfit and have instead opted for a simple white smock dress with white converse and will be paying tribute to my favourite album - Speak Now - through my makeup and accessories instead. After making several online orders for lilac butterfly hair clips, earrings and glitter, I think I finally have what I need to do the album justice - but we shall see.

While I am very under prepared for many aspects of the Eras Tour, I have to say I’m very pleased with myself for purchasing a ten-pack of festival ponchos about a year ago. I cannot remember why I ordered them or what their intended use was, but with rain forecast for Thursday, at least all four of us will be protected from getting drenched.