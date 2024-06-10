Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Fans believe that Swift’s first Liverpool gig on June 13 will be filled with special surprises.

Sir Paul McCartney is odds-on to appear at Anfield Stadium this week, as Taylor Swift’s special guest.

Fans believe that Swift’s first Liverpool gig on June 13 will be filled with special surprises, as it marks the 100th show of her sold-out Eras Tour. Discussing the event on TikTok, Swifites say the number 13 is significant to Miss Swift, her lucky number and the date of her birthday.

During her 89th show, fans say she performed special 1989 songs and now believe she will officially announce her new version of album, reputation, and have been speculating about which famous faces she could bring out as special guests.

One TikTok user shared a video which said: “Well it’s on the 13th which is Taylor’s favourite number and it’s also the hundredth show of the Era’s tour so clearly she’s gonna announce reputation (Taylor’s Version) and she will probably announce a music video that day as well oh and let’s not forget the special guests.”

Sir Paul McCartney, Liverpool-born star of The Beatles, has been given odds of 5/6 by betideas.com to appear with Swift for her 100th show with speculation arising following a photo this month of the latter wearing a dress designed by Paul’s daughter and Swift’s friend, Stella McCartney. The duo were also seen chatting at this year’s Super Bowl.