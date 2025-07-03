The city of Liverpool is paying tribute to Reds forward Diogo Jota and his brother, André Silva, who have died in a car crash.

Local police said that Jota, 28, and his 25-year-old brother died at 3.00am local time in Spain. According to the BBC, Spain's Guardia Civil said the car left the road due to a tyre blow out while overtaking another car, before setting on fire.

The accident happened just two weeks after Jota married Rute Cardoso on June 22. The couple shared three children together and their youngest was born in November 2024.

Out of respect for Jota and his brother, Liverpool’s Union Flag is being flown at half mast.

In a statement this morning, Liverpool City Council said: “The flag at Liverpool Town Hall has been lowered to half mast following the death of Liverpool FC player Diogo Jota and his brother, Andre Silva.

“Our thoughts are with their family and friends, and everyone associated with Liverpool FC at this extremely sad time.”