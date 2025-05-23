Merseyside Police are enacting a significant operation to manage the Liverpool FC victory parade, featuring drone restrictions and safety measures.

Merseyside Police are implementing a “major policing operation” to support the Liverpool FC victory parade this Bank Holiday Monday (May 25).

Fans will gather to watch the Reds on an open-top bus and the highly-awaited victory parade will begin at 2.30pm, finishing in Liverpool city centre after travelling around the city.

Merseyside Police will be “constantly be assessing the situation” and making use of drones, a National Police Air Service helicopter, shared radio systems and the city's CCTV network.

Road closures will be in place to allow the parade to take place safely and the public is advised to either view the parade as close to home as possible, walk or take advantage of public transport. Supporters are also being advised to line the whole route to avoid crowding in busy areas.

Chief Inspector Chris Barnes, who is silver commander for the parade, said: “There will be a large number of police officers on the streets along the whole parade route who will be providing a reassuring presence and making sure fans can enjoy the parade safely.

Liverpool victory parade / police. | Getty / Canva

“It is going to be a very busy event so we would urge parents and guardians to keep a close eye on children and young people and ensure personal belongings including wallets, handbags and mobile phones are not on display or left unattended.”

He added: “We want the parade to be memorable for the right reasons which is why we joined together with Liverpool Football Club, Liverpool City Council and Alder Hey Hospital to highlight how dangerous pyrotechnics can be, particularly to children and those who suffer respiratory problems.

"While recognising that some supporters feel they can add to the atmosphere of the occasion, this is a real concern and we fully support the club and our partners in working to eradicate this dangerous and reckless practice and would ask that supporters work with us, not only at the victory parade but at the final LFC game of the season at Anfield on Sunday (May 25).

“It’s also worth remembering that the parade will have its own professionally organised special effects, including confetti canons and fireworks, which will be adding to the fantastic atmosphere on the day in a safe and controlled manner.”

There will be a temporary restricted airspace over part of the LFC Victory Parade route. This restriction will take place from 9.00am to 10.00pm on Monday. Drone users flying inside the

Restricted Airspace that have not been granted permission will be committing an offence and could be prosecuted as well as having their equipment seized and confiscated. Full details of the restrictions are available on the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) website. Drone pilots are also encouraged to check other sources of information such as NOTAM Info and Drone Safety Map, before flying.

To help ensure that people going to the parade have a good day, Merseyside Police are also issuing the following crime prevention measures, which can be used by people to avoid becoming a victim of crime during the celebrations.

Make sure your purse/wallet/mobile is not on display and that you don't leave your handbag unattended

When in crowded places be aware of who is around you and where your purse or wallet is

Don't carry large quantities of cash

Take care of your mobile phone and be aware of those who are around you when you use it

Don't get involved in arguments - just walk away

Be responsible for your belongings

