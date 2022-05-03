Madeleine McCann would have been preparing to celebrate turning 19 had she not disappeared from a holiday apartment in Portugal in 2007.

It is 15 years to the day when three year-old, Madeleine McCann, disappeared.

Madeleine McCann’s disappearance went on to be and continues to be, one of the world’s most high profile unsolved missing persons cases.

Madeleine’s mother and father, Kate (née Healy) and Gerry McCann have spent the last 15 years searching for their daughter but who are the couple, where are they from and did they go on to have any other children?

Who is Kate McCann?

Kate McCann was 39 years-old when three year-old Madeleine disappeared

Mrs. McCann was working as a GP at the time of her daugher’s disappearence.

Mrs. McCann quit her job in the wake of what happened to Madeleine however she returned to work in 2021 to help alleviate pressure on the NHS as a direct result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

In March 1968, a girl called Kate Healy was born Huyton near Liverpool.

As a young girl, Kate Healy, who would go on to become to Kate McCann, attended All Saints School in Anfield, then Notre Dame High School in Everton Valley.

In 1992 she would graduate from the University of Dundee with a degree in medicine and would begin her career in obstetrics , with brief spells in gynaecology, anaesthetics before finally finding her calling as a general practice doctor.

It was while studying medicine in Scotland in1993 that Kate Healy met fellow medical student, Gerry McCann, who was studying at Glasgow University.

The couple wed in 1998 and Kate Healy became Kate McCann.

Kate gave birth to the couple’s first child, Madeleine, in 2003 and twins, Amelie and Sean, in 2005.

Who is Gerry McCann?

Gerry McCann was born in Glasgow in 1968.

Mr. McCann met and married his wife, Kate, in 1993 abd 1998 respectively.

Mr. McCann is also a professor and is one of the most prominent cardiologists in the United Kingdom - he currently works for the NHS in Leicster.

Are Kate and Gerry McCann still married?

Kate and Gerry McCann have been married 24 years and live in Rothley, Leicestershire, with their twin children, Amelie and Sean.

What are the facts around the dissappearance of Madeleine McCann?

Madeline McCann vanished without a trace from an apartment in a holiday complex in Praia da Luz, Portugal in 2007.

Madeleine was alone in the bedroom with her twin siblings when she disappeared.

Parents Kate and Gerry McCann were dining at a nearby tapas restaurant with friends at the time of their daughter’s disappearance.

The McCanns were named as official suspects (arguidos) by Portuguese police in September 2007 however they were no longer considered suspects in 2008 as there was virtually no evidence to support this theory.

There have been countless theories and rumours throughout the last 15 years but it’s perhaps the most recent development that could unlock the truth about what happened to Madeleine McCann.

A German man called Christian Brueckner has been named the number one suspect in the toddler’s disappearance.

It has been reported that Mr. Brueckner had been living out of a campervan close to where the McCanns were holidaying in 2007.

Serial sex offender, Brueckner has a considerable criminal record and is currently in prison for drug offences in Germany.