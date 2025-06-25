Merseyrail services disrupted after lorry crashes into bridge

Merseyrail services are disrupted this morning (June 25) after a lorry collided with a bridge,

Train services on the Ormskirk and Hunts Cross line are facing delays and cancellations.

Merseyrail said the disruption is due to a lorry crashing into a bridge at Old Roan in Aintree.

In a statement, a spokesperson for Merseyrail said: “Due to a lorry colliding with a bridge at Old Roan the Ormskirk and Hunts Cross line is disrupted. Train services to Ormskirk are returning to normal but some services will still be cancelled or delayed.”

Merseyrail train to Liverpool Central.placeholder image
Merseyrail train to Liverpool Central. | Geof Sheppard, CC BY-SA 4.0 via Wikimedia Commons

Ormskirk bound services will terminate and start from Aintree and disruption is expected until 10.00am.

Merseyrail said rail replacement buses have been requested but are not yet in service. Further information can be found on the Merseyrail website.

