Abbey Clancy put on a leggy display as she enjoyed a night out at the opera with her husband, Peter Crouch , on Saturday. The model , 37, is currently on holiday in Naples, Italy, with the former England footballer, 42. The happy couple posed for a picture before heading to the famous Teatro San Carlo Theatre for a night of opera.

Abbey showed off her incredible figure in a black gown with her leg exposed and elevated herself with a pair of strappy heels. Peter looked smart as he donned a black suit for the occasion. The Liverpool -born model shared the snap with her 675,000 Instagram followers on Sunday and penned: “A night at the opera.”

Fans and celebrity friends rushed to the comments to compliment the couple on how great they looked. Holly Willoughby , a friend of both Abbey and Peter, said: “Wow wee. Beautiful couple.” Made in Chelsea star Sophie Habboo wrote: “Woaaaah,” with fire emojis. One fan said: “What a pic - yous look amazing guys,” while someone else wrote, “You two look Fabulous.”

It comes as Abbey revealed the three emojis her husband Peter Crouch will send her when he wants to “get lucky.” She shared details of their love life in the latest episode of their new relationship-focused podcast, The Therapy Crouch .

During the podcast, Abbey told Peter that she didn’t know how long she could continue to receive “sexual emojis” from him via text, the third of which she said was too obscene to discuss. Abbey asked: “Do you think you’re gonna get lucky with those messages?” Peter replied: “I’m just letting you know I’m putting my cards on the table.”