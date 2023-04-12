Abbey Clancy gathered with family and friends including This morning presenter Holly Willoughby during the Easter break.

Abbey Clancy poses with husband Peter Crouch, sister Elle, Holly Willoughby and her husband Dan Baldwin. (Picture: Instagram/@abbeyclancy)

Abbey Clancy has celebrated the Easter break by going on a getaway with her rarely-seen lookalike sister Elle and celebrity friends.

The model and TV personality, 37, from Liverpool, posted pictures on Instagram from a meal where she was joined by husband, Peter Crouch, sibling Elle and their friends, This Morning host Holly Willoughby and her husband, Dan Baldwin.

Ellie wore a beige off-the-shoulder dress and sat opposite her older sister as the group enjoyed a meal complete with mimosas.

The star captioned the shot: "Best Easter with my number 1s.”

Abbey also highlighted her good looks and impressive figure as she shared a snap of herself in a bikini top and unbuttoned Oxford shirt on a stroll outside.

Abbey shared a snap of herself in a bikini top and unbuttoned Oxford shirt. (Picture: Instagram/@abbeyclancy)

In another picture uploaded to her Instagram story, Abbey is seen smiling with her sister Elle as they explore the green foliage in the sunshine.

Abbey with her lookalike sister Elle. (Picture: Instagram/@abbeyclancy)

Elle is a London-based hair stylist but has previously followed in her sister’s footsteps with modelling work for a number of different clients.

In 2018, her modelling career was put in jeopardy due to an illness, but she claimed that Abbey has always been very supportive.

“Abbey was there every step of the way, but she always tells me I look great and is so supportive,” she told OK Magazine .

Earlier this week, Abbey likened her former footballer husband, Peter Crouch, to a giraffe when he’s naked.

It came as the couple were reminiscing over a trip to the safari during their podcast, The Therapy Crouch.

The pair told how the giraffes had a connection to Peter, who stands at 6ft 7in tall, with Abbey later admitting that his physique from behind is similar to that of the large African mammal.

The couple, who started dating in 2006, have been married 12 years after they tied the knot in 2011.

The pair met in a bar in Liverpool, and Peter once told Radio X how he initially thought Abby was out of his league.