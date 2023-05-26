Peter Crouch and Abbey Clancy

Abbey Clancy has revealed how her husband, Peter Crouch , asked her to move in with him. The Liverpool-born model, 37, explained how the former England and Liverpool striker, 47, told her she “may as well” move in with him after they had been together for a while.

The couple were giving advice during The Therapy Crouch podcast - which sees them openly talk about their relationship - after a listener messaged in to say that his partner comes for one drink with his friends but ends up staying for more. The listener said:“Hi Abbey and Pete, my missus thinks it’s okay to come for one drink with the lads. It’s never f***ing one drink though, is it? She’s so smart it infuriates me because she knows exactly what she’s doing, the lads won’t tell her to leave when she hints at leaving.”

Abbey, who started dating former footballer husband Peter Crouch in 2006, said: “You always ask me to come for one - but I know why.” Peter admitted: “So I can stay. Sometimes I’m having such a good time, and I know you’re sat there doing nothing, so I’m like, you might as well come up.”

The model hit back at her husband’s comments and revealed the underwhelming moment he had asked her to move in with him. Abbey said: “I don’t ever want you to start a sentence to me with ‘you may as well’ because you did that when we moved in together ‘you may as well move in, you may as well come up’... it means I don’t really want you to but okay just come then.” Confessing she was correct, Peter replied: “Hmm, well I’m glad you’ve got it.”

The pair have been married for 12 years and met in a bar in Liverpool, with Peter once telling Radio X how he initially thought Abby was out of his league. Abbey previously told Closer magazine : "I saw Pete, and I knew he was the one for me. I knew he’d be my boyfriend. I still think that. I feel so lucky I have a beautiful child and a great husband." They tied the knot at the Stapleford Park Hotel in Leicestershire in 2011, two years after announcing their engagement.