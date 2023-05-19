Abbey Clancey looked incredible as she posed in Victoria’s Secret lingerie for a new campaign. The Liverpool-born model, 37, sizzled in the photo shoot as the brand’s logo lingerie collection was released online and in-store.

She showcased her toned figure and slender legs while wearing a bralette and matching knickers with the brand’s logo along the bottom strap. The blonde beauty displayed a selection of different poses in the series of black-and-white photos.

Abbey Clancey posed in Victoria’s Secret lingerie for a new campaign. (Picture: Instagram/@abbeyclancy)

Abbey shared the news of her collaboration with the lingerie brand with her 675,000 Instagram in a new post. She captioned it: “New @victoriassecretuk campaign out now.” Fans of the model rushed to the comments to gush over her impressive figure.

TV presenter Holly Willoughby, who is a friend of Abbey, commented: “ Wow… beauty!!!” One fan wrote: “Absolutely stunning Abbey.” Another penned: “Gorgeous Ab,” while a third said, “Killed it.” Someone else quipped: “Can see why Pete remains on the straight and narrow.”

The new collection features push-up bras, bralettes and matching hipster knickers and thongs. All styles feature the iconic logo strap and come in a variety of colours, including white, nude, light grey, and seasonal shades such as lilac, pale blue, blush pink and claret red.

It comes after Abbey revealed the three emojis her husband Peter Crouch will send her when he wants to “get lucky.” She shared details of their love life in the latest episode of their new relationship-focused podcast, The Therapy Crouch.

During the podcast, Abbey told Peter that she didn’t know how long she could continue to receive “sexual emojis” from him via text, the third of which she said was too obscene to discuss. Abbey asked: “Do you think you’re gonna get lucky with those messages?” Peter replied: “I’m just letting you know I’m putting my cards on the table.”