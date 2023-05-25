Viewers will hear the personal stories behind celebs’ treasured possessions in the new show hosted by Abbey Clancy.

Abbey Clancy has landed a new TV role. (Photo by Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images)

Abbey Clancy is set to explore celebrity homes after landing her own show with ITV . The Liverpool-born model, 37, who is married to former England and Liverpool footballer Peter Crouch , will front the new six-part series Abbey Clancy’s Celebrity Homes.

The ITVX and ITVBe production will see Abbey visit the homes of the rich and famous and delve into the inspirations behind their interior designs. According to ITV, viewers will hear the personal stories behind celebs’ treasured possessions and "gain a rare insight into their personal lives in this warm, fun and revealing series”.

In a statement, ITV’s Commissioning Editor Reality, Amanda Stavri added: "Bringing even more reality programming to ITVBe and ITVX we are thrilled to announce that Abbey will showcase a real insight into their lives, passions and interests through two brand new commissions."

It is the latest venture for Abbey, who rose to fame after finishing as a runner-up on the second series of Britain’s Top Model in 2006 and later presented the show. The star also appeared on Strictly Come Dancing in 2013 and was crowned winner of the show.

Abbey launched a new relationship-focused podcast ‘ The Therapy Crouch ‘ with her husband earlier this year and has continued modelling for major brands. This month Abbey posed in Victoria’s Secret lingerie for a new campaign. She sizzled in the photo shoot as the brand’s logo lingerie collection was released online and in-store.