Abbey shared photos from her day out at the garden show with her Instagram followers.

Abbey donned a cream blazer with matching trousers and a pair of brown sunglasses. (Picture: Instagram/@abbeyclancy)

Abbey Clancy made a fashionable appearance at the RHS Chelsea Flower Show on Wednesday. The Liverpool -born model and wife of former England and Liverpool footballer Peter Crouch stepped out at the event in London and posed for photos with interior designer Martin Waller, the founder of Andrew Martin.

Andrew Martin interiors has a stand at the horticultural event which invites people to discover the ‘story of sand’. The display echoes the romantic follies that adorned England’s great 18th Century gardens, and is built around the enduring legend of a lost city. It contains some of antiquity’s greatest treasures reproduced courtesy of the British Museum, including the gigantic Amanhotep and the horse from the Mausoleum at Halicarnassus - one of the original 7 wonders of the world.

Abbey took to her Instagram story to share photos from her day out at the garden show with her followers. The model donned a cream blazer with matching trousers and a pair of brown sunglasses. She let her blonde locks flow onto her shoulders in a wavy style.

It comes after the news that the model is set to explore celebrity homes after landing her own show with ITV . She will front the new six part series ‘Abbey Clancy’s Celebrity Homes’. The ITVX and ITVBe production will see Abbey visit the homes of the rich and famous and delve into the inspirations behind their interior designs. According to ITV, we will “hear the personal stories behind their treasured possessions and gain a rare insight into their personal lives in this warm, fun and revealing series”.