The Paul McCartney and Michael Jackson song was first released in 1983.

Sir Paul McCartney.

Paul McCartney has secured a spot on the charts this week thanks to his contribution on a new hit.

The legendary Beatles musician, 80, from Liverpool, has debuted on the Billboard dance charts for the first time in his six-decade-long career with the song Say Say Say.

Norwegian DJ Kygo added his trademark house style to McCartney’s 1983 single Say Say Say featuring Michael Jackson from the ‘Pipes Of Peace’ album.

Both McCartney and Jackson are credited on the song which was released on 31 March.

The reworked version of the hit has proved popular with listeners and opened at No. 16 on the Hot Dance/Electronic Songs chart in the United States.

The track was first released in October 1983, and reached number 2 in the UK and number 1 in the US, where it remained for six weeks.

“I’m absolutely honoured to work on a song that was made by two of the greatest musical legends of all time,” said Kygo according to NME . “Paul McCartney and Michael Jackson have meant so much to me as an artist, and I’ve been listening to their music since I was a kid.”

He continued: “It’s been a dream of mine to collaborate alongside these iconic artists, and hope everyone enjoys the song as much as I do.”

Paul is reportedly collaborating with the Rolling Stones and has contributed to parts of an unannounced album.

According to Variety, the 80-year-old recorded bass parts for the forthcoming album during a trip to Los Angeles earlier this year.

Never-before-seen photographs taken by the Beatles legend are set to go on display at The National Portrait Gallery, this summer.