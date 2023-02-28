The Vivienne has revealed that being the first drag queen on Dancing on Ice has come with new challenges for the costume department

The Vivienne has opened up about her experiences with the costume department on Dancing on Ice.

The drag queen, 30, from Colwyn Bay who now lives in Liverpool , has opened up about her outfits on the figure skating show, saying that the costume department “dread” her.

During an appearance on Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp last week, The Vivienne revealed that she has “heavy say” on the outfits she wears on the programme.

She is the first drag queen to perform on the figure skating competition and said the hands-on approach to her outfits has often left the costume department “rolling their eyes”.

The Vivienne has revealed that the Dancing on Ice costume department ‘dread’ her on the show (@thevivienne_ - Instagram)

The Vivienne , who won RuPaul’s Drag Race UK’s first series, said: “Usually I come in on the day before the show and I say: ‘Can we put like another ten thousand rhinestones on that please.’”

She continued: “And you can see all the poor girls going [rolls eyes]. They dread it when I walk into the costume room and I’m like: ‘Morning girls!’ and they’re like: ‘No!’”.

Before appearing on the show, The Vivienne shared that she had a “big meeting” with the production team to discuss how best to portray her style as the first drag queen to enter the competition.

The Vivienne told Roman Kemp: “I had a big meeting before I even signed up for the show.

“I’m a drag queen, it’s the first ever drag queen on the show so it was new for everyone, new for me, new for production and my drag is very personal to me.”

The drag queen explained that during the meeting, she shared how important it was to keep her style and revealed she does her own makeup before the live figure skating programme.

The Vivienne said: “I use the designers I use, I have a big input, so we said, we can’t half do it, if it’s drag, it’s got to be drag!

“So I do all my own makeup, source my own wigs, use all my own wig stylists, and then I have a heavy say on costume.”

The drag queen has previously opened up about how her costumes have helped prevent any serious injuries during her time on Dancing on Ice.

Speaking on ITV’s Lorraine , the daytime host quizzed The Vivienne on whether she had taken a fall during the show.

Lorraine asked: “Well the injuries, people always ask that about Dancing on Ice, the bruising.”

The drag queen responded by saying: “I’m quite lucky because when I’m skating in drag underneath all this is three inches of foam on each side of my hips. To give me the illusion of Jessica Rabbit.

“So I fall and bounce straight back up.”

The Vivienne also added: “And I’ve got a crash helmet on” as she gestured to the big wig on top of her head.

She also revealed her plans to try and get her skating partner, Colin Grafton , 31, in drag before their end on the show.

