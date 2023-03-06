During the semi-final of Dancing on Ice, The Vivienne took a nasty fall that saw her place bottom of the judges leaderboard

The Vivienne took a nasty fall during the semi-final episode of Dancing on Ice that saw her place bottom of the leaderboard on Sunday.

The drag queen , 30, from Colwyn Bay, who now resides in Liverpool , left viewers agreeing that it was “such a shame” that she made a mistake during her routine.

During her performance to Live and Let Die by Paul McCartney, the winner of the first season of Ru Paul’s Drag Race came crashing down onto her knees after attempting a jump.

The Vivienne, who is skating with partner Colin Grafton , remained in good spirits for the rest of her routine, despite landing her at the bottom of the judges leaderboard.

Speaking after the routine to hosts Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield, the drag queen, also known as James Lee Williams, said: “My knees are hurting a little bit but I’m fine. We’re dancing on ice, things happen.”

Phillip Schofiled was then quick to add: “That’s live skating for you.”

She has since taken to social media with a post of her lying on a bed receiving treatment to her knees following the fall.

Fans were quick to take to Twitter to share their thoughts on The Vivienne’s routines, with one person saying: “The Vivienne constantly performs beautifully. The solo performance had a fall but it’s ice skating!! She did so well this week and I honestly love her so much. All my love and support to The Vivienne.”

Another added: “So disappointed for The Vivienne as she’s the best skater both technically and quality wise and the only one to perform a strong and proper jump combination but unfortunately the fall meant she had to lose marks”.

A user also shared sympathy with the drag queen, saying: “At least the Vivienne got up and carried on that’s what matters. I hope she is ok as that fall looks nasty.”

Others were quick to share their opinions on who should have made next week’s final, with one Twitter user writing: “Sorry The Vivienne but I thought Siva skated a far better performance than you tonight and deserved to go though over and above you. You’ve always had my vote and been my favourite couple but not tonight.”

Another wrote: “Who the hell is voting for The Vivienne? Siva & Joey were far better tonight by a long way”.

The drag queen also divided opinions after she thanked fans for their support during the semi-final before sharing that the art of drag was “fully under attack”.

After her performance to Over the Rainbow from the film Wizard of Oz, The Vivienne paid tribute to those who had made her feel welcome on the show.

As a reference to recent protests in America around drag story-telling events for children, the drag queen thanked fans and added: “Especially at a time when drag is fully under attack, to show that drag is nothing but entertainment. We’re nothing to be feared. We just want to have fun.”

The Vivienne has revealed that the Dancing on Ice costume department ‘dread’ her on the show (@thevivienne_ - Instagram)

The Vivienne also shared why she had chosen the 1939 movie track, explaining: “For my personal song, I’m going to be skating too Over the Rainbow.

“As a young boy I really fell in love with The Wizard of Oz because it just made me feel like anything was possible.

“I knew I was different but I didn’t know what it was but seeing Dorothy who knew there was a bigger world out there than Kansas definitely struck something with me.”

The drag queen also spoke about how she didn’t begin to feel comfortable with herself until she moved to Liverpool from Wales.

Speaking on the show, The Vivienne said: “I came out at 14 and moved to Liverpool when I was 16 and quickly found my tribe.

“It was a big sigh of relief that these people were exactly like me. And then I saw drag queens and thought ‘wow, I’m really in Oz now!’

“It’s a crazy full circle from little seven-year-old James dreaming of being Dorothy to now being able to portray this song on ice.