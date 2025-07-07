The highly anticipated Liverpool Zoe's Place charity concert will feature over 20 acts. Here's the full lineup and ticket information.

The full lineup has been revealed for A Celebration of Zoe’s Place – the unmissable one-night-only concert taking over Liverpool’s M&S Bank Arena this month.

With over 20 acts and performers confirmed, organisers are calling this concert a “once-in-a-generation Merseyside music moment”, marking a new chapter for Liverpool Zoe’s Place which was recently saved from closure.

The evening will include the official reveal of the hospice’s new name and mascot, chosen from public submissions from across the UK, and will raise essential funds to support its move to a new, purpose-built home in West Derby.

Zoe's Place Baby Hospice, Liverpool. | Zoe's Place Baby Hospice

The 66-piece Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Orchestra and the Sense of Sound Singers will perform a specially curated Merseyside songbook, with collaborations and reimagined classics from a stellar lineup of artists including Jamie Webster, Red Rum Club and Circa Waves.

Who is hosting the Liverpool Zoe’s Place concert?

Adam Rowe and Leanne Campbell with host the star-studded gig.

Leanne Campbell. | Getty

Liverpool Zoe's Place concert lineup

Adam Rowe

Billie Clements

Brad Kella

Circa Waves

Cody Urban Dance

Ian McCulloch

Ian Prowse

Jamie Webster

Jonny Bongo

Jamie Webster. | JOHN JOHNSON

Joseph Roberts

Leanne Campbell Power

LIPA Dance

Lightning Seeds

Paul Smith

Pete Wylie

Rebecca Ferguson

Red Rum Club

Rianne Downey

Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Orchestra

Sense of Sound Singers

The Cheap Thrills

The Farm

The Real Thing

The Zutons

Tickets are priced at £15 for under 18s and £30 for adults. They can be purchased here.