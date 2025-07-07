Liverpool Zoe's Place charity concert takes place this July - full lineup and how to get tickets
The full lineup has been revealed for A Celebration of Zoe’s Place – the unmissable one-night-only concert taking over Liverpool’s M&S Bank Arena this month.
With over 20 acts and performers confirmed, organisers are calling this concert a “once-in-a-generation Merseyside music moment”, marking a new chapter for Liverpool Zoe’s Place which was recently saved from closure.
The evening will include the official reveal of the hospice’s new name and mascot, chosen from public submissions from across the UK, and will raise essential funds to support its move to a new, purpose-built home in West Derby.
The 66-piece Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Orchestra and the Sense of Sound Singers will perform a specially curated Merseyside songbook, with collaborations and reimagined classics from a stellar lineup of artists including Jamie Webster, Red Rum Club and Circa Waves.
Who is hosting the Liverpool Zoe’s Place concert?
Adam Rowe and Leanne Campbell with host the star-studded gig.
Liverpool Zoe's Place concert lineup
- Adam Rowe
- Billie Clements
- Brad Kella
- Circa Waves
- Cody Urban Dance
- Ian McCulloch
- Ian Prowse
- Jamie Webster
- Jonny Bongo
- Joseph Roberts
- Leanne Campbell Power
- LIPA Dance
- Lightning Seeds
- Paul Smith
- Pete Wylie
- Rebecca Ferguson
- Red Rum Club
- Rianne Downey
- Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Orchestra
- Sense of Sound Singers
- The Cheap Thrills
- The Farm
- The Real Thing
- The Zutons
