An exclusive list of special vinyls will be made available for Record Store Day in Liverpool - featuring artists such as Sam Fender, Blondie, Blur and many more.

Another year has gone by which means yet another Record Store Day - a time marked in the calendar to shine a spotlight on the role of independent record stores and celebrate its culture.

Always a busy time as thousands rush out to take advantage of the special and exclusive vinyl releases, as well as taking part in various events and visiting local shops.

Here is everything you need to know about Record Store Day 2022 and how to celebrate it in the city of Liverpool.

When is Record Store Day 2022?

Record Store Day returns to spring in 2022.

It is celebrated on Saturday, 23 April.

What is Record Store Day?

The one day of the year that brings the whole music industry together, Record Store Day celebrates the culture of over 250 independent record stores across the UK.

Established in 2007 during a gathering of independent record store owners, the first event took place on 19 April 2008.

It is usually celebrated through special vinyl releases that are exclusively released by artists, big and small, on the day.

Record stores can mark the occasion by hosting live artist performances and other events.

Record Store Day is also celebrated on a global scale.

This event brings musicians, record stores, its staff, and its customers together to spotlight the role of these music hubs in their local communities.

What is the release list for Record Store Day 2022?

During Record Store Day, a vast list of a variety of different vinyls are released exclusively for the event.

Here is a list of some of the special vinyl releases for Record Store Day 2022:

50 Foot Wave - Power + Light

Ace of Base - All That She Wants

Ade - It’s Just Wind

Blondie - Sunday Girl EP

Elton John - The Complete Thom Bell Sessions

Elvis Presley - Blondes, Brunes & Rousses

John Williams - The Cowboy Original Soundtrack

Mariah Carey - #1’s

Motorhead - The Lost Tapes Vol.2

Sam Fender - Alright/The Kitchen (Live)

And many more - for a full list of all exclusive vinyl releases, visit the Record Store Day website .

Bear in mind that not all record shops will have access to every title, and due to manufacturing delays, some titles could arrive late.

Are there any Record Store Day 2022 events at independent record shops in Liverpool?

Here is an example of an event taking place for Record Store Day 2022 in Liverpool:

Record Store Day @ Jacaranda

Saturday, 23 April - Doors open at 8 am

There is plenty to enjoy during this Record Store Day event at Jacaranda in Liverpool.

As you queue outside to enter the record store, there will be free tea and coffee, as well as BBQ food with vegan alternatives also available.

Live music begins at 3 pm and will go on deep into the night.

There are also a number of added rewards for being early too, such as:

First 5 people in the queue - a Meantime RSD t-shirt

First 10 people in the queue - a Meantime RSD tote bag

First 20 people in the queue - a free record art print

For more information about the event, visit its Record Store Day page .

40 Seel Street, Liverpool, L1 4BE

What are some of the best independent record stores in Liverpool?

Here are some examples of independent record stores in Liverpool that you can visit on Record Store Day 2022:

Dig Vinyl - 27 Bold Street, L1 4DN

Defend Vinyl -395 Smithdown Road, L15 3JJ

Probe Records -1 The Bluecoat, L1 3BX

The Musical Box - 457 W Derby Road, L6 4BL