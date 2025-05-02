Six Wirral libraries to close as council promises eight will remain open

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Wirral Council has revealed the final date people can make their voice heard as the local authority prepares to potentially close six more libraries.

The local authority is planning to only operate eight libraries going forward under plans that have been revealed on May 2. This is after cuts to the council service of £250,000 were approved unanimously earlier this year.

Wirral Council said the proposals would create “comprehensive, modern, accessible and sustainable facilities that will meet the needs of Wirral communities,” adding this would be in line with the law.

The local authority also said the proposals “recognises the broadening role of libraries in today’s society and sets out plans to transform the digital offer that is at the heart of a modern, future-focused service.”

There has been much uncertainty about the council’s plans in recent months even amongst community groups and council staff who felt they were left in the dark. Documents later published by the council suggested it was looking at only keeping six libraries open but the LDRS understood this had changed.

Going forward, the council is expected to set up a library committee which will specifically deal with how the local authority will provide a service going forward. These meetings will be held in public.

The local authority added: “To ensure the library service is comprehensive and sustainable, it is recognised that a full review of the current digital offer is essential. Access to online resources, for those that choose to access them, must be a core element of the offer.

“The eight -site model will refocus available resources, providing the potential for future investment into both the digital offer and Wirral’s remaining suite of library assets. A reduction in the number of physical sites across Wirral will accelerate the need for the proposed digital review.

“The council is looking forward to gearing residents’ views on whether the proposed model will provide boroughwide coverage to make best use of the assets, meet core objectives and support the council’s medium-term financial plan and corporate strategies.”

Heswall Library. | Rodhullandemu, CC BY-SA 4.0

This public survey is expected to go live on May 6 and will run until July 1. This will be launched on the council’s Have Your Say website.

Currently the council is proposing to keep eight libraries open. These are Bebington Central Library, Birkenhead Central Library, Eastham, Heswall, Moreton, West Kirby Central Library, Wallasey Central Library, and Upton.

According to the council’s list of libraries on its website, this means six libraries could be facing closure if the council stops running them and no one can take them over. These are Beechwood Library, Greasby Library, Leasowe Community Partnership Library, Rock Ferry Library, Seacombe Community Partnership Library, and St James Community Partnership Library.

The local authority closed nine libraries as part of budget cuts in 2022. Only two of these have since reopened as public-facing libraries in Wallasey Village and Pensby.